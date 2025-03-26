Bat-wielding homeless male attacks gun owner working on car in driveway: Report. Things don't work out for male with bat.

A bat-wielding male attacked a man who reportedly was working on his car in his driveway in East Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday afternoon — after which the victim of the bat attack pulled out a gun and fatally shot his attacker.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a home near Admiral and 193rd E. Ave. around 2:45 p.m. over a reported shooting. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound lying in the street, authorities said, adding that the male died a short time later.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance video and talking with the suspected shooter, detectives determined that the incident began with the male who was shot approaching the suspected shooter, after which the pair got into an "altercation."

Police said the male who was shot pulled out a bat, began hitting the man with it, after which the victim of the bat attack pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said the suspected shooter was questioned and was not placed under arrest.

Police identified the deceased male as 36-year-old Dane Swets, WXXA-TV reported, adding that police said Swets was a known homeless man in the area — and that he used a bat to attack a man who was working on his car in his driveway.

Police said that due to the complexity of the case "all the evidentiary details and investigative findings will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s Office will thoroughly review the details and determine if charges are warranted."

How are people reacting?

Nearly 500 comments have poured into the Tulsa Police Facebook post about the incident. Some are questioning whether the shooting was justified; others are convinced it was. Some examples:

"Good job Tulsa for not charging this man if it was actually self defense," one commenter said. "Usually people sit in jail for a min[ute]. Bravo. Nice to see people are protected by [the] law. We all could be in the same situation easily. So now we know: They swing. We shoot. Justified."

"Sounds like self defense," another user said.

"Poor guy brought a bat to a gun fight," another commenter quipped.

