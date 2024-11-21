Joe Rogan hilariously responds to furious host on 'The View' deriding him as 'this guy' who 'believes in dragons'

The hosts of "The View" derided Joe Rogan as just a guy "who believes in dragons" while furiously decrying his audience on Thursday, and he responded hilariously.

Joy Behar cited Rogan's incredibly successful podcast as an example of an unreliable news outlet that has led to the balkanization of Americans.

'So, this is the type of really, really bad information going out there.'

"I think that's why people like our show because they know that we are checked by ABC News," said Joy Behar. “We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons! I checked it!"

"He believes in dragons?" asked Sunny Hostin.

"He believes in dragons! And he also thinks that they, dragons, I guess like dinosaur-type of animals, roamed the earth when people did! So, this is the type of really, really bad information going out there," she added.

Prior to her comments, Sara Haines opined that part of the problem was misinformation spread by foreign countries aiming at causing chaos in the free elections of the U.S.

"People want us divided, and they aren't just here in this country. There are foreign adversaries who are infiltrating our social media because it is prudent for us to stay that way," said Haines. "So when you see something that really pisses you off [on social media], you should triple-check that one!"

Rogan responded to the intended insult by changing his profile to add, "Dragon believer."

"That’s my new official X description," he wrote on social media.

Rogan has 14.5 million followers on Spotify and 16.4 million followers on YouTube. "The View" meanwhile garners about 2.6 million total viewers.

Video of the comments were widely circulated on social media:

Joy Behar is very upset about Joe Rogan: “We went from Walter Cronkite to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons! He thinks dragons roamed the earth when people did! This is really bad information going out there.” pic.twitter.com/iFi0pVs7gX

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 21, 2024

