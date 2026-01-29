'Submit or be murdered': Ben & Jerry's ice cream co-founder calls for ICE to be disbanded

The Ben of the famous Ben & Jerry's ice cream company is calling for resistance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and warned that the agency will kill anyone who doesn't submit.

Ben Cohen cited two lethal shooting incidents involving federal immigration agents in a video message he posted to the X platform on Wednesday.

'Submit or be murdered, video them and be murdered, protest and be murdered.'

Cohen said he was going to announce a special ice cream to memorialize the life of Renee Good but that the killing of Alex Pretti made him change his mind.

"We all live in Minneapolis now, because Minneapolis is only the beginning of what they have in mind. They're coming for anyone, anywhere, who doesn't submit," Cohen said in the video.

"A brazen, arrogant, masked, militarized force loyal only to Trump and immune from prosecution. Submit or be murdered, video them and be murdered, protest and be murdered, or at least be placed on a list of domestic terrorists and investigated."

"This is not freedom. ... This is not America. This is sheer cruelty. This is the beginning of the end of the land of the free unless we make it the home of the brave," he continued.

He went on to call for ICE to be defunded and disbanded, and closed by quoting the Bible and also Christian Marxist Cornel West.

Ben & Jerry's has been vocal about supporting liberal causes for many years and used their ice cream platform for advocacy.

RELATED: Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream ends paid advertising on Twitter over 'proliferation of hate speech'

In 2024, the company called for Americans to recognize that the "US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it" for the Fourth of July.

In 2021, the company said it would refuse to sell its ice cream in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory."

In September, co-founder Jerry Greenfield stepped down from Ben & Jerry's after accusing its parent company of stifling his left-wing speech.

