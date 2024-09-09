Bernie Sanders tells NBC News the truth about Kamala Harris' views — and why she's suddenly abandoning her past policies

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not shying away from the truth.

As the legacy media try to rehabilitate Vice President Kamala Harris' far-left record, Sanders told NBC News on Sunday that any distance Harris tries to create between her policy proposals and her actual political views is nothing more than a ruse.

'I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.'

"You have described Vice President Kamala Harris as a progressive. She has previously supported Medicare for all. Now, she does not. She's previously supported a ban on fracking. Now, she does not. These, Senator, are ideas that you have campaigned on. Do you think that she is abandoning her progressive ideals?" moderator Kristen Welker asked Sanders.

"No, I don't think she's abandoning her ideals," Sanders revealed.

In fact, Sanders believes that Harris is publicly downplaying her actual views to win the election, all in the name of pragmatics.

"I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election," he said.

When Welker followed up, asking Sanders if he believes that Harris remains a progressive despite policy flip-flops that happened only after she became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Sanders confirmed that he doesn't believe Harris has actually changed.

"Do you still consider Vice President Kamala Harris to be progressive, Senator?" Welker queried.

"I do," he said.

The problem with Harris' "pragmatic" shift to the center is that her record speaks for itself.

Not only is Harris a San Francisco liberal, but her four-year tenure in the U.S. Senate earned her the distinction of being more liberal than Sanders, a self-described "democratic socialist."

Americans, moreover, don't need Sanders to remind them that Harris has not changed. She herself admitted in an interview last month that her "values have not changed."

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," she told CNN.

After nearly two months in the race, Harris' campaign finally has released a comprehensive set of policy proposals on her campaign website. Harris is running on a "New Way Forward" agenda, never mind the fact that she has been vice president for almost four years and Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years.

