Biden appears to forget name of his secretary of defense, calls Lloyd Austin 'the black man'

President Joe Biden suffered yet another gaffe in a recent interview. During a sit-down interview with Black Entertainment Television that aired on Wednesday, Biden seemingly forgot the name of his secretary of defense and called him "the black man."

The 81-year-old president made the remark while speaking about his record of appointing black individuals in his administration during a BET segment called "Black America Votes."

“And so ... it’s all about, it's all about treating people with dignity. And it's about making sure that, look. For example, look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, uh, the secretary of defense, the black man,” Biden began.

“I named Ketanji Brown, I mean, because of the people I’ve named,” Biden said, making a reference to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The video clip of Biden appearing to forget the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin quickly went viral online.

The verbal miscue comes at a time when his critics are questioning his cognitive abilities, and top leadership in his own party is calling on him to drop out of the presidential race with only 109 days until the 2024 election.

Also in the BET interview, Biden conceded that he would abandon his re-election campaign if he had a "medical condition."

Biden told BET News' Ed Gordon, "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody — if doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem."

In an interview with ABC News a week after the disastrous debate, Biden declared that only the "Lord Almighty" could persuade him to discontinue his presidential campaign.

Last week, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" during a NATO event regarding U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said.

Biden started to walk away from the podium until he suddenly realized his faux pas.

He corrected himself by saying, "President Putin? We're going to beat President Putin."

Also last week, Biden wrongly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump."

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19, and he would isolate at his beach house in Delaware.

