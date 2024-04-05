Biden pressures Netanyahu for Israel to strike deal for return of hostages

As Israel wages war against Hamas in response to the heinous terror attacks last year that involved slaughter, rape, and kidnapping, President Joe Biden urged a ceasefire while speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing the foreign leader to have negotiators strike a deal to secure the return of hostages, according to the White House .

"He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," the White House noted.

"President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps," the White House indicated.

An Israeli strike recently killed multiple World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers. Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi described it as a "mistake that followed a misidentification."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said in a post on X, "The president’s ultimatums should be going to Hamas, not Israel. Hamas resisted a ceasefire, brought about needless bloodshed, and refuses to release Israeli and American hostages. Biden should not undercut our ally amidst an existential threat by conditioning our support."

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been unwavering in his support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas. "In this war against Hamas—no conditions for Israel," a post on his @SenFettermanPA X account declared.

"We must support Israel in its effort to protect and defend itself. Unlike the barbaric Hamas terrorists who intentionally target civilians, Israel goes to great strides to protect innocent civilians. Hamas started this war. Israel must now eliminate them," GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said in a tweet.

