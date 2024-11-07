Biden reportedly rushing $6 billion last-minute to Ukraine before Trump inauguration

Democratic President Joe Biden is reportedly trying to rush another $6 billion of security assistance to Ukraine as a last-minute order before former President Donald Trump assumes the presidency again.

Politico reported the plan based on two administration sources who said the length of time it takes to roll out munitions and equipment would mean Trump could halt the shipment before it got to Ukraine.

The U.S. has been one of the major backers of Ukraine since Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion in Feb. 2022. The issue became divisive in the presidential campaign as many Republicans opposed military aid to a foreign country and demanded the money be spent on U.S. citizens instead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that he had spoken to Trump Wednesday, the day after Election Day.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation," said Zelenskyy. "Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace."

He also issued a congratulatory message after Trump won the election.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelenskyy wrote. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

Trump has blamed the invasion on Biden and claimed that it would have never happened had he been president at the time. He also claimed that he would be able to end the war and stop the tragic casualties easily once he got back into the Oval Office.

"I believe if we win, we're gonna have a very fair and actually rather rapid deal," said Trump in September.

"We'll get it solved," he added. "It's a very complicated puzzle, very complicated puzzle, but we'll get it solved, and people [will] get on with their lives. Too many people dead."

