Joe Biden condemns assassination attempt on Trump: 'I’m praying for him and his family'

President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the attack on former President Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

A gunman fired at Trump as he was speaking at the rally and appeared to injure the president before the gunman was shot and killed, according to initial reports.

'We must unite as one nation to condemn it.'

Biden offered a statement calling on Americans to condemn the political violence.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," read the statement.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," he added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Other political figures weighed in to offer prayers for the former president.

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," read a statement from Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

"I thank God that former President Trump is safe," she added. "As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed."

Pelosi was referring to a hammer attack on her husband at their home in San Francisco by a man who allegedly intended to kidnap Pelosi.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," read a statement from former President Barack Obama. "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

"Reports of the shooting in Pennsylvania are horrifying. Violence of any kind has no place in American politics. We are grateful for the reaction of Secret Service and other law enforcement and pray for the former president and all those injured," said former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also condemned the violence.

"My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

Former President George W. Bush also released a brief statement:

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life," he wrote. "And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

"There is no place for political violence in this country, period. This is not how we solve our differences," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "I am horrified to learn of this news, and we will be following the situation closely. I am grateful for those in law enforcement who stepped in immediately."

Former President Bill Clinton registered his gratefulness.

"Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process," he said. "Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is also running for president, called on all Americans to unite.

"Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family," he said.

The Trump campaign has said that the former president is receiving medical care but will be fine.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!