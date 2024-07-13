Shooter at Trump rally is dead, as well as at least one rally attendee (UPDATED)

UPDATE, 9:54 p.m. ET: The following is an X post from Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi with the latest information from the agency's investigation:

UPDATE, 9:41 p.m. ET: The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while on a rooftop adjacent to the rally venue and was 200 to 300 yards away at the time of the shooting, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

UPDATE, 9:21 p.m. ET: Two Trump rally spectators were critically injured, NBC News is now reporting, citing Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

An “AR-style” rifle was recovered at the scene, Fox News' Jake Gibson reported on X, citing a federal law enforcement source.

In addition, the shots were fired from outside the U.S. Secret Service security perimeter for the rally, NBC News also reported, citing three senior U.S. law enforcement officials.

UPDATE, 8:31 p.m. ET:NBC News, citing the Butler County district attorney, reported that a second spectator is in serious condition. An earlier ABC News report, citing the district attorney, said "possibly a second" bystander is dead.

Original story below

A shooter at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, is dead, ABC News reported, citing Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger.

Goldinger added that one bystander is "confirmed dead" and "possibly a second" bystander is dead as well, the network noted. CNN reported the shooter was "neutralized," citing numerous law enforcement sources.

'President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,' Trump's campaign said.

Video caught the moment Trump reached to his right ear while he was speaking, after which he ducked down and Secret Service agents surrounded him and took him off stage.

Secret Service confirmed that Trump is safe.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Donald Trump rushed off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang during rally youtu.be

This story has been updated.

This is a breaking news story; updates will be added as they become available.

