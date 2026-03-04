Bill Kristol criticizes US strikes on Iran — and gets mercilessly mocked over contradicting posts

Former Republican strategist Bill Kristol tried to mock the rationale for the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and was ridiculed by critics pointing out his past contradictory statements.

Kristol weighed in on a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio explaining to a reporter that the "intent" of the strike was separate from the "timing" of the attack.

'Have some self awareness and sit down.'

"Incoherent walk back by Rubio, after he said yesterday the threat was imminent so no time to go to Congress," responded Kristol. "But to the degree Rubio is now saying, no, the president all along intended a major assault on Iran, there's no excuse for not having gone to Congress for authorization."

But only two months prior, Kristol was calling for the administration to help "overthrow" the regime in Iran.

"The Trump administrations should be helping the brave people of Iran overthrow a cruel and terror-sponsoring dictatorship, rather than threatening our democracy ally Denmark," he posted. "But that would require having an administration that supports American interests and principles."

And in June 2025, Kristol referred to Iran as "our enemy" when criticizing the president's statement, saying he was not "happy" with Israel.

"I assume all pro-Israel Trump idolators, supporters, and rationalizers will rush to denounce this horrifying moral equivalence an American president has drawn between our friend Israel and our enemy Iran," he wrote.

Many demolished Kristol for the seeming contradiction.

"You just keep digging further and further making you the butt of so many jokes. We’re enjoying it though!! So keep it up!!" responded one account.

"Bill, you are rightfully getting crushed on X today. Have some self awareness and sit down," said one account.

"If you told me 30 years ago that Bill Kristol would be coming to the Iranian Mullahs' defense I'd have told you that you were crazy," read another response.

"Why don't you just sit this out Bill," said another.

"You seem to have zero principles. You're just a never Trumper grifter these days."

Kristol addressed some of the criticism in a post at the Bulwark, where he noted his past support for regime change in Iran. He argued that the manner in which the administration proceeded without congressional authority is the issue and accused the government of having no transition plan after the strikes are completed.

The political commentator is known for defending the U.S. invasion of Iraq but has declared himself a Democrat after being a vehement opponent of President Donald Trump.

