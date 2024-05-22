Blaze News original: Furious, fed-up commuters take matters into their own hands when leftist protesters block their way

We've seen in recent years radical leftists shutting down traffic — particularly during morning and evening rush hour — with greater and greater regularity.

Check out some of their exploits here and here and here. In the last example, pro-Palestinian protesters stopped their cars on a major bridge in a coordinated fashion to halt the movement of traffic — and then tossed their car keys into the water. That stunt necessitated tow trucks to move 29 cars off the bridge, adding significantly to the delay before normal traffic flow could resume.

Video shows motorists grabbing and tossing away protesters' signs, dragging leftists from the line they formed across the traffic lanes — and one driver is seen wrestling a protester on the hood of a car before knocking him to the freeway surface.

Nope, they're not likely winning many allies for their causes among the stranded.

One of their opponents is none other than Democrat U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who — among the growing number non-woke things he's said lately — declared last month that "blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an asshole."



In most cases, those whose lives and livelihoods are delayed and jeopardized by left-wing traffic blockers simply stay in their vehicles and accept the hassle.

But there are limits.

The following dozen examples show what can happen when commuters get fed up with protesters getting in their way — and take matters into their own hands:

LA rush-hour motorists in no mood to play, put the smackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters blocking freeway If the pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles during rush hour last December thought they'd emerge unscathed, they were not thinking clearly. Indeed, angry drivers exited their cars and got physical with the leftists. Video shows motorists grabbing and tossing away protesters' signs, dragging leftists from the line they formed across traffic lanes — and one driver is seen wrestling a protester on the hood of a car before knocking him to the freeway surface. Traffic was shut down for more than an hour; police made 75 arrests.

Antifa militants block intersection; 1 jumps on car's hood. Driver, reportedly an elderly man, hits the gas, goes right through them — and with militant still on hood On May Day 2021, Antifa was up to its predictable antics, and a group of about 20 black-clad militants formed a complete blockade of a Seattle intersection just before 11 p.m. But one driver decided to not turn around or otherwise capitulate — and moved the vehicle forward. After one Antifa member jumped on the car's hood, the driver — perhaps deciding it would be wiser to get away immediately rather than endure property damage or worse — sped right through the black-uniformed swarm. The driver also did so with the Antifa militant still atop the hood. Conservative commentator Jason Rantz of KTTH-AM said the driver was was elderly male, and the individual on the hood was a female who claimed she was injured but nevertheless got arrested; still, Rantz said she wasn't being booked.

Viral video shows woman confronting climate protesters blocking traffic — and dragging one off the road by her hair Last July a German woman went viral on social media after a video showed her grabbing the hair of a climate activist blocking traffic — and dragging the female activist off a road. The dragged-away protester was undeterred, however, going back to sit in front of traffic again — but she soon was dragged away a second time. Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the protesters — part of Letzte Generation, or the Last Generation — aren't protecting the climate; instead he said they're "engaged in criminal activity."

Motorist navigates around apparently unsanctioned protest — and leftists blocking traffic absolutely lose it This late 2021 protest took place in downtown Minneapolis outside a courthouse where the trial for Kim Potter — a Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop months before — was taking place, WCCO-TV reported. But when a motorist managed to navigate through the protesters blocking traffic, the enraged leftists screamed bloody murder as they climbed atop, pounded on, and chased the car. Potter ultimately was convicted of manslaughter and served 16 months in prison before her April 2023 release.

'Extinction Rebellion' protester stands atop London train, delaying furious commuters — so they drag him right off it No, it didn't happen on a roadway — or in the U.S. But rest assured, more than a few folks in the United Kingdom aren't happy when left-wing protesters interrupt their commutes, either. In October 2019, climate change activists from the radical Extinction Rebellion group climbed atop London trains during rush hour, and commuters weren't having it. Video shows one protester on the roof of a London Underground train at the Canning Town station before he was grabbed around his legs and dragged off as commuters cheered. BBC News said the protester appeared to be kicked and hit by the swearing crowd on the platform. A second protester was chased along the top of the train by a commuter before being dragged off as well, the outlet said.

'Bunch of f***ing arseholes' blocking traffic in UK quickly learn motorists have little patience for them About 40 members of "Insulate Britain" blocked traffic during rush hour one morning in October 2021 at an intersection near Dartford Crossing in London as they held signs protesting for the insulation of Britain's social housing. But motorists in front of them had jobs and things to do — real responsibilities — so the gainfully employed proceeded to drag the protesters out of the roadway, ripping their signs away and disposing of them. A mother was angry because she was trying to get her 11-year-old son to school, while a man called the protesters a "bunch of f***ing arseholes."

Furious motorist confronts Black Lives Matter protesters blocking traffic, gets charged; Texas AG blasts 'mob rule' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted "mob rule" and Plano's police chief after an angry driver caught on video confronting Black Lives Matter militants for blocking traffic was the only person charged in the May 2021 incident. Paxton's statement said after "a group of militant BLM protesters illegally shut down traffic underneath a major highway," an "Antifa-like character pulled what appears to be a gun and pointed it at the man," who had exited his car "to demand the mob clear the way." Paxton added in his statement that "only one person from this whole incident is being charged with a crime: the one man who told the protesters to go away. Why? For 'assault with contact' because he slapped a person's hand out of his face. No one else is being charged with anything. None of the law-breaking traffic-blockers, not the guy who pulled a weapon — no one!"

Left-wing protester gets on top of car's hood as his comrades surround vehicle — but driver isn't messing around In May 2020, George Floyd protesters surrounded a vehicle in a downtown Denver intersection, and one of them got on top of the hood. The driver, however, was in no mood to chat about social justice. The motorist accelerated, the protester hopped off — but the driver made contact with the protester amid a U-turn attempt, knocking him to the street. Oh, and was the mob furious. They reacted like they always do — chasing after the car on foot, as if they'd ever catch it.

Livid motorist trying to get home to his daughter gets in faces of pro-Palestinian protesters in front of his vehicle — and shoves them out of the way. The masked mob quickly backs down. The incident caught on video in January took place near the Manhattan Bridge, the New York Post said. The motorist later said, “I wish that I had not been captured on video in such an angry state and behaved in such a way, but I could not allow those people to impede my passage and, in essence, hold me hostage," the paper added.

'I'm telling you one last time!' Fed-up man exits vehicle to physically move protesters blocking road Last July a group called "Just Stop Oil" marched on London streets during rush hour "in hopes of disrupting traffic and crucial road networks," the Daily Mail said, calling its members "eco-zealots." The outlet added that the group pledged at the time to "paralyze London" with slow-marching columns 10 times bigger than any previous marches in order to force the "murderous government" to abandon new domestic oil and gas licenses. Well, one man wasn't about to let them march so easily in front of the car he was in, as video shows him confronting several protesters and physically getting them out of the way.

Watch how quickly these protesters in Portugal fold up after drivers, angry that they're blocking a road, get physical Angry motorists in Portugal took matters into their own hands last fall, exiting their vehicles and physically dragging away climate activists who were blocking a busy roadway, Sky News Australia reported. The outlet added that members of climate activist group Climáximo were the ones blocking motorists.

Protesters try and fail to halt forward progress of bus. But they're quite adept at hollering 'stop!' — and do so over 40 times. The video title from the Scottish Sun is just a tad overblown: "Bus driver rams Just Stop Oil protesters' blockade nearly running them over." Uh, rams? The bus driver from last October's get-together traveled at a snail's pace. In the end, the protesters' constant "stop!" refrain fell on deaf ears. Oh, and nearly running them over? Watch the clip. The patient driver just isn't the first one to blink.

This story has been updated.

