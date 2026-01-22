BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey to moderate Republican Texas attorney general debate

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey will moderate the Texas attorney general Republican primary debate hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association at the Granada Theater in Dallas on February 17.

Stuckey, the host of the “Relatable” podcast, will be moderating the debate between Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, and Chip Roy.

Huffman and Middleton are currently members of the Texas state Senate. Reitz was previously the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Policy. Roy is presently serving as the U.S. representative for the 21st Congressional District of Texas.

“I’m honored to be asked to moderate this debate,” Stuckey stated. “As a native Texan, I care deeply about the future of our state and the leadership we choose. The Texas attorney general has long played a key role in national legal battles, making this primary especially important not just for Texas, but for the country.”

This is the only debate featuring all the Republican candidates before the March 3 primary.

Three Democrats are also running for Texas attorney general: Tony Box, Joe Jaworski, and Nathan Johnson. Box is an Army veteran and a first-time political candidate. Jaworski was previously the mayor of Galveston. Johnson is a member of the Texas state Senate.

“RAGA is proud to partner with Blaze Media in producing this media event and are thrilled Allie Beth Stuckey has agreed to moderate the RAGA Texas AG Debate,” RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said. “Allie Beth is a key conservative stalwart who understands the issues and what’s at stake in 2026. RAGA is thrilled Allie Beth agreed to lead the conversation, which will highlight why Republican attorneys general are the most effective elected officials in the country today.”

Piper noted that the Texas AG primary is the “most expensive attorney general race in American history.”

“The next Texas attorney general will build upon an office shaped by Ken Paxton, Greg Abbott, and John Cornyn,” Piper continued. “The Texas attorney general plays a critical role locally and nationally, from protecting Texans to promoting the rule of law and preserving freedom for future generations. RAGA looks forward to providing Texans the opportunity to hear all four AG candidates answer questions offered by various Republican attorneys general.”

Paxton, the current Texas AG, officially announced in November that he will run for Senate against incumbent John Cornyn.

