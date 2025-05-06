Boise leftists consider extreme measure so city can legally fly LGBTQ+ flag

Leftist leaders in Boise are considering an extreme measure to circumvent a new Idaho law and keep a sex- and race-themed flag flying at city hall.

On Tuesday evening, the Boise City Council will consider a measure that would make the Progress Pride flag — emblazoned with colors paying homage to non-heterosexual identities and non-white racial groups — as well as the Donate Life flag official city flags.

The measure comes in response to H.B. 96, a new state law that severely restricts the flags local governments can fly. Should the city declare the Pride and organ-donation flags to be "official" city flags, flying them would no longer run afoul of H.B. 96.

McLean basically admitted ... she can continue to fly the flag without serious consequence since 'the legislature knowingly failed to include any civil or criminal penalties' in H.B. 96.

Thus far, Mayor Lauren McLean has had no compunction about flying the flags despite the new Idaho law and a warning from Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador (R). On Easter Sunday, she and an assistant even went so far as to tear down an Appeal to Heaven flag and toss it aside like trash in their efforts to restore the Pride flag on the flagpole outside city hall, as Blaze News previously reported.

In fact, McLean basically admitted in a letter to Labrador that she can continue to fly the flag without serious consequence since "the legislature knowingly failed to include any civil or criminal penalties" in H.B. 96. She also made herself out to be the victim of a supposedly dangerous pressure campaign simply because Labrador encouraged people to voice their opposition to McLean's legally dubious stunts regarding the LGBTQ+ flag.

"As leaders, our actions — and our words — matter. They have weight for our constituents. Praising outrage and encouraging people to come directly to me is taken by some ... as encouragement — even approval — of actions that put city employees, City Council members, and even me and my family at risk," she scolded in true schoolmarm fashion.

However, if the city council vote goes her way, McLean won't have to worry about pulling anymore such stunts. At least one council member seems inclined to make the gay flag an official representative of the city of Boise.

"The flags the city flies are an expression of our values and responsibilities, which include a commitment to equality, inclusion, and civic pride," said a statement from Council President Colin Nash. "This is our lawful expression of our dedication to ensuring all members of our community feel seen, respected, and welcome."

McLean's office also indicated that local attorneys have volunteered to represent Boise pro bono in the event "any legal action is taken" about the Pride and Donate Life flags.

The meeting to vote on the measure will begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

