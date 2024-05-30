Boston Mayor Wu backs do-not-prosecute list for dozens of crimes, terminating police gang database

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) expressed support for a number of soft-on-crime, progressive policies, including backing a do-not-prosecute list and terminating the Boston Police Department's gang database, according to the "2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire" from the nonprofit Progressive Massachusetts recently reviewed by Fox News Digital .



The organization's survey asked Wu about her policies regarding many issues, including whether she would "support shuttering the Boston Police gang database," to which Wu responded, "Yes." She also stated that she backed noncitizens voting in local elections, Fox News Digital reported.

'Boston deserves better.'



Former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins enacted a do-not-prosecute list , which included a list of charges she declined to prosecute while in office. Some of those offenses included trespassing, shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering, wanton or malicious destruction of property, threats, drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest.

Wu was asked by the nonprofit, "Do you support the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's do-not-prosecute list and expanded approach to dealing with such low-level offenses? YES/ NO?"

The mayor again responded, "Yes."

Fox News Digital reported that Wu also declared that the police should be "demilitariz[ed]" and prohibited from using tear gas, rubber bullets, and attack dogs.

"Do you believe that affiliation or sympathies with white supremacist organizations among officers is a problem with BPD? YES/ NO If so, what measures would you take as mayor to combat that issue?" the organization's survey asked.

Wu replied, "Yes. I have advocated for terminating any [Boston Police Department] employees who were involved with the January 6th Capitol insurrection."

"We must ensure that contract language enables the sharing of data with the public on officers' use-of-force and misconduct and allows disciplinary records to be made publicly accessible, in accordance with privacy laws," Wu stated, referring to publicizing personnel files regarding the department's "use-of-force."

Wu did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Wu has yet to confirm whether she plans to run for re-election in Boston's 2025 mayoral race, but some are already considering challenging her.

Rumors have been swirling that philanthropist Josh Kraft, the son of the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is being urged by Boston's business community to challenge Wu in the upcoming election. He has not yet announced whether he will do so.

Jorge Mendoza Iturralde, a North End restaurant owner, reportedly plans to run against Wu in 2025 if she seeks re-election. He is part of a group of restaurateurs suing the city over the mayor's restrictions on outdoor dining.

Mendoza Iturralde told the Boston Globe , "I love Boston, I grew up in Boston, I grew up in the North End."

"But I also believe that Boston deserves better. Boston deserves somebody who is going to work for the people of Boston, not for their political career," he said.

"I'm a small fish in a big pond, but I think that at the very least, with my campaign, I can bring up some of the issues that are affecting Boston and perhaps remind the people of Boston that it is our city, not the politicians' city, and when the politicians get out of hand we need to let them know that we don't agree with what they're doing and they are not doing the job we pay them for," Mendoza Iturralde told the Boston Globe.