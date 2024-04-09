Boston woman killed in road rage attack, devastated mother hopes driver 'burns directly in hell!'

A 26-year-old Boston woman was allegedly killed in an intentional road rage attack, according to reports. The devastated mother of the slain woman hopes the alleged driver involved in the fatal incident "burns directly in hell!"

According to a preliminary investigation by the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, Ryan Sweatt "became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle" on Thursday night while driving on Route 85 in Hopkinton — a suburb of Boston.

At some point, the occupants of the other vehicle exited the car, including Destini Decoff. Authorities say that Sweatt "subsequently made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway" with his Honda Civic.

Witness Brett Martin told WBZ-TV, "He chose to turn around, chose to come back. He knew what he was doing when he went towards that girl."

"We could tell there was a little road rage going on," Martin alleged.

Martin said, "I saw her mid-air kind of coming down towards the street...her jacket must've been 20 feet away from her. However, she got hit, those clothes flew off."

The prosecutor said Sweatt slammed into Decoff, "knocking her several feet into the air."

Decoff was rushed to the hospital after experiencing injuries “head to toe,” according to her mother. She suffered a brain bleed; collapsed lungs; internal bleeding; and broken shoulders, ribs and tibia.

The New York Post reported, "After spending the night in surgery to remove a portion of her skull to relieve the pressure on her brain and cut out her spleen, Decoff was placed on a ventilator. She died without ever regaining consciousness."

Decoff succumbed to her injuries and died on Sunday.

Sweatt reportedly drove away but said he made the conscious decision to turn around.

However, a prosecutor told the court that a police officer witnessed Sweatt speeding away from the apparent crime scene.

According to Sweatt, the driver of the other vehicle slammed on the brakes while in front of him.

Sweatt, 36, claimed that the individuals in the other vehicle threatened to kill him, and one allegedly pulled a knife on him.

An officer claimed that when Sweatt was pulled over by police, he yelled, "They’re trying to kill me!"

Sweatt, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Before her daughter's death, Decoff's mother blasted the driver for the alleged road rage attack.

While her young daughter was on life support, Tracy Decoff wrote on Facebook, "With every ounce of my being I hope that mf burns directly in hell!"

After Destini died, the grieving mother wrote: "Today my biggest fear as a mother became my reality. My first born child & best friend is no longer with me."

Sweatt was jailed without bail.

