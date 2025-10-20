Man's severed parts found in trash after neighbors smelled foul odor — and police have arrested victim's alleged boyfriend

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building said they smelled a foul odor for several days from one unit before their neighbor's head and torso were found in the garbage.

Police said the dismembered body parts were found Friday in a bag in the garbage of an apartment building on East 21st Street, WABC-TV reported.

'You'd be on the other side of the apartment from the entrance, and you would still smell it. It definitely was the body.'

The parts were discarded into the trash around 9:15 a.m., the station said, adding that the building's superintendent allegedly saw a tenant put the garbage bags into the receptacle.

WABC, citing sources, said that tenant was the roommate and boyfriend of the dismembered man.

The station in a follow-up story said police arrested Christopher Moss, 38, and charged him with concealment of a human corpse.

Residents told WABC they had smelled the odor for several days.

"As soon as that door opened that whiff would just smack you in the face," a man who lived next door to the couple told the station. "And we would have the door closed, but like you'd be on the other side of the apartment from the entrance, and you would still smell it. It definitely was the body."

Other neighbors told WABC they saw the couple smoking outside every day.

Officials said the head and torso were found wrapped in plastic and discarded in a blue trash bin.

"I just see a lot of flies," Danielle, another apartment building resident, told the station. "I don't know what's going on. I just see a lot of flies. A lot of flies flying around. It's crazy."

Neighbors said they had heard a violent physical interaction from the unit and afterward saw one of the tenants entering and exiting the unit in a hurry.

"They would start like arguing with each other, and you would just hear boom boom boom ... screams," one neighbor told WABC.

The victim has not yet been identified, and a medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

