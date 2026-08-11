Man brutally raped 90-year-old woman who later died from her injuries, police say

New York police said they were able to identify and arrest the suspect of a brutal rape of a 90-year-old woman only five hours after the horrific assault.

29-year-old Jonathon Rivaldo allegedly broke into the woman's unit at the Dayspring Apartments in Corning on July 13 at about 2 a.m.

'He's been in prison for the better part of the past 12 years for nonviolent offenses.'

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said it was the most disturbing case of his entire career.

Rivaldo is from Rochester originally, and police said they believed he was in the Corning area to visit his family. He had served more than four years for aggravated vehicular assault in Monroe County.

He had also been released from prison for only three days before the horrific attack, according to police.

Baker said it was a random attack and that Rivaldo did not know the victim prior to the incident.

A week after the alleged assault, the woman died from her injuries.

Prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge to the slew of charges he already faced: first-degree assault, second-degree assault, robbery, third-degree intimidating a victim and petit larceny.

"He's been in prison for the better part of the past 12 years for nonviolent offenses," Baker added. "He has no prior sex crimes."

Baker said there had only been two stranger rapes in Corning during his career, which began in 1994.

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Rivaldo allegedly got in more trouble while awaiting trial.

He was additionally charged with possessing a makeshift cutting instrument at the Steuben County Jail, a felony.

He will be represented by Steuben County public defender Terry Baxter.

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