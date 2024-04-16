Brutal stabbing of bishop deemed a 'terrorist incident' — prompting Australian officials to consider tougher knife laws

Australian officials have determined that the savage stabbing that left Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, a priest, and at least two others wounded during church services in Sydney Monday was an act of terrorism.

While authorities have indicated there is a religious motive for the attack and indicated the attacker was speaking Arabic at the time, they appear unwilling to name the 16-year-old bearded attacker's obvious religious affiliation.

Extra to remaining mum about critical details pertaining to the terrorist attack, New South Wales officials are apparently considering tightening knife laws as if that might amount to a deterrent for future attacks.

The attack

Blaze News previously reported that police officers were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. to the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney, in response to reports that "a number of people were stabbed."

As the church was livestreaming the bishop's sermon, the horrific incident was caught on video. The footage shows the 16-year-old attacker, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, march up to the altar with a knife concealed in his hand.

The Guardian reported that Mike Burgess, the director-general of security in charge of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, indicated the attacker appears to have been speaking in Arabic at the time of the attack.

In the video, the attacker can reportedly be heard saying, "If he [the bishop] didn't get himself involved in my religion, if he hadn't spoken about my prophet, I wouldn't have come here. … If he just spoke about his own religion, I wouldn’t have come."

The attacker lunges at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, a past critic of radical Islam, and stabs him repeatedly while parishioners scream out in terror and a group of worshippers rush the sanctuary to intervene.

The attacker brings the 53-year-old bishop to the ground and continues stabbing but is quickly pulled off by the incensed Christians.

According to Fairfield City Deputy Mayor Charbel Saliba, "His Grace Mar Mari got stabbed but he got up, bleeding, and prayed on his attacker before he was taken to hospital."

Police subsequently took the attacker into custody.

The New South Wales Police Force indicated that the bishop suffered lacerations to his head and a 39-year-old priest who attempted to intervene was dealt a shoulder wound and multiple lacerations. Both were taken to Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their attacker apparently failed to get out unscathed, as he too ultimately had to be taken to a hospital. The Assyrian National Broadcasting agency alleged that "in response to Mar Mary's three stabs, three fingers were cut off from the assailant's hand."

Fr. Daniel Kochou, secretary to the bishop, released a statement Tuesday saying, "The Bishop is currently receiving treatment at hospital for sustained wounds and his condition, by God's divine grace and your prayers, is stable and improving."

Fr. Kochou indicated the attacker delivered multiple blows to the bishop's head and body, then "made another attempt on one of our Parish Priests, Fr. Isaac Royel, who is also receiving treatment for injuries sustained."

The priest further underscored that persecution against Christians is nothing new, stressing, "The Holy Saints and Church Fathers all attest to this same form of persecution, since early times, for Christ's namesake."

The Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Sydney noted in a statement Tuesday, "We strongly condemn the senseless act of violence that took place during [Bishop Mari Emmanuel's] sermon. Such actions not only bring distress but also contradict the cherished values of compassion and unity that are integral to our Australian identity."

The diocese further stated, "The desecration of a sacred space where individuals seek solace and spiritual nourishment is particularly distressing."

The Ancient Church of the East similarly condemned the terror attack and called on Australian authorities "to take the necessary steps to prevent such heinous acts."

The Church of Christ the Good Shepherd is presently closed until further notice.

The response

Chris Minns, the state premier of New South Wales, stated shortly after the attack, "Disturbing scenes tonight in Wakeley tonight."

"It's important that the community remain calm and continue to listen and act to the directions of Police and Emergency Services. We are a strong community in NSW and it’s important that we all stick together, particularly in the face of adversity," added Minns.

"I understand a lot of members in our community are really distraught but what is important is I believe that the bishop has been taken to hospital and should be okay," Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone told Sky News Australia. "We live in difficult times right now … so I can understand frustration and the anger from the communities but I ask them as the mayor just to please be calm."

Minns, Carbone, and other officials appeared concerned over the possibility that the terrorist action might provoke a significant reaction. After all, thousands of Christians and concerned citizens had swarmed the church after the attack in protest.

Some demonstrators, cognizant that police were still holding the attacker at the church for the sake of his safety, demanded that authorities hand him over, according to Reuters.

According to the NSWPF, "two police officers were injured and a number of police vehicles sustained damage" in the ensuing clashes between authorities and the agitated mob.

One constable reportedly sustained a twisted knee and a chipped tooth. Another constable had his jaw broken after being struck in the face with a brick.

Armored police used tear gas to disperse the crowds, and the attacker was taken by police to an undisclosed location.

The Guardian reported that Minns gathered the leaders of the local Assyrian, Melkite, and Muslim communities together Monday night and had them condemn the violence and call for calm.

"It's a combustible situation and I'm not going to sugarcoat it," said the premier.

Anti-Christian terrorism

Following a preliminary investigation, NSWPF Commissioner Karen Webb declared during a press conference Tuesday morning, "We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism."

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident," added Webb, who had just days earlier declared that the mass stabbing at the nearby shopping center was not similarly terroristic.

Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, and the NSW Crime Commission will be aiding the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team and the NSWPF in its investigation.

"We'll allege there's a degree of premeditation on the basis this person has traveled to that location, which is not near his residential address, he has traveled with a knife and subsequently the bishop and the priest have been stabbed," said Webb.

While a violent ideology appears to have been the problem, Australian officials may take a page out of American leftists' playbook and blame the weapon.

Premier Minns confirmed that the attacker had a run-in with the law in November over his illegal possession of a switchblade. A judge reportedly cut the prospective terrorist free for good behavior earlier this year.

Minns indicated he was open to exploring tightening knife laws in the wake of the mass shopping center stabbing Saturday and Monday's terrorist attack.

"I'm not prepared to rule anything out right now. Obviously when people are being killed and you've got a situation where a knife is being used, then it would be irresponsible not to look at," said the premier.

