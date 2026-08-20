Buc-ee's co-founder says he seeks out 'conservative' states for new locations — here's why

Crowds of excited Buc-ee's fans arrived at the first location in Arkansas at 4:30 a.m. on Monday in anticipation of the opening celebration.

Some of the attendees decked themselves out in Buc-ee's-branded clothing and waited for hours to be the first to enter the Benton location and have a taste of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich or a brisket taco.

'I'm starting to realize life's too short to build in places that people don't appreciate what you're bringing.'

During the opening ceremony, which included Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the famed convenience store brand's co-founder said that they were planning far more locations in Arkansas.

Arch "Beaver" Aplin III is the president and CEO of Buc-ee's in addition to being a co-founder.

"We have a lot of opportunities. We're growing. We're building in a lot of places, but when you find a conservative, business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference," he said to the crowd.

"And I'm starting to realize life's too short to try to build in places that people don't appreciate what you're bringing versus a place like this, where people do appreciate what you're building," he added.

"So that leadership, that concept, that idea of conservative, business-friendly, family-oriented concept works so much better if it trickles down from the very leadership," Aplin said, "from the very top at the governor's office, at the congressman, at the senator, at the mayor, the representatives."

Huckabee Sanders posted the video on her Facebook page and added her endorsement of his comments.

"That’s why red states like Arkansas are surging and people and businesses are fleeing blue state [sic]," she wrote.

The Buc-ee's location in Benton includes 120 gas pumps and encompasses a 74,000-square foot building.

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"In the world of economic development, a project of this size — with more than 200 jobs, nearly 75,000 square feet — can usually take years to develop," Huckabee Sanders said at the grand opening. "But having spent time with Beaver, I know he’s not the type of guy to stand around and let something drag on, and neither is Saline County."

Buc-ee's has also faced some backlash after the company has aggressively sued to stop any use of a cartoon beaver as a business mascot. One target is the corner store Beaver's Mini Mart, which has been in operation for more than two decades in Beavercreek, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio.

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