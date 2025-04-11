Man from Butler, Pennsylvania, arrested for alleged threats to kill Trump and Elon Musk

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to assault and murder President Donald Trump and other political officials, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Thirty-two-year-old Shawn Monper of Butler is accused of making statements on social media about his intent to kill the president after stockpiling ammunition, weapons, and body armor.

'We just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way.'

Monper posted under the moniker "Mr Satan" on YouTube, according to the DOJ, which was tipped off about the comments on April 8. The agency published several of the more incendiary comments allegedly attributable to Monper.

“I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office," he reportedly wrote. “Eventually im going to do a mass shooting.”

A week later the man allegedly wrote: “I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo.”

The DOJ said that he also registered to obtain a firearm permit very soon after Trump's inauguration in January.

“Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way," Monper allegedly wrote. "Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0."

He also allegedly called agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement "terrorist people" and called for them to be killed.

“If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them.”

Monper was arrested by the FBI in cooperation with the Butler Township Police Department on Wednesday on federal charges over the threats.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the arrest.

“I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans,” wrote Bondi.

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment," she added.

Many on social media remarked on the bizarre coincidence that Monper is from the same town where Trump narrowly escaped assassination at a rally in July before the election.

