School secretary caught by husband with student, faces child seduction charges for sex with second student: Police

A married employee of an Indiana high school was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a student, according to police. Authorities were tipped off to the damning child sex crime accusations after her husband found his wife with a second student, police said.

The Union City Police Department — located in Western Ohio near the border of neighboring Indiana — announced in a statement the arrest of Alicia Hughes "following an investigation into allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a minor."

'It will be interesting to see the school’s policies, how this individual was screened and trained, and what "red flags" were overlooked or ignored.'

Hughes — a 31-year-old employee of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation in Indiana — was caught with a student by her husband on Feb. 14, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Hughes’ husband had discovered her with an 18-year-old student of Randolph Eastern School Corporation and confronted the individuals," police stated.

The press release revealed, "It is alleged that Hughes was battered during that altercation. The alleged battery is being investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department."

Police did not reveal the husband's name.

Investigators said they "uncovered evidence that Alicia Hughes had also engaged in a sexual relationship with a separate high school student who was 17 years old at the time."

The Union City Police Department noted that Hughes and the student "engaged in sexual intercourse on at least five occasions."

Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of child seduction related to the sexual relationship with the minor student, according to police.

Police said Hughes was being detained at the Randolph County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

According to Indiana law, child seduction is when a "person used or exerted the person's professional relationship with the child to engage in sexual intercourse, other sexual conduct, or any fondling or touching with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the child or the person under this section."

Those in a position of power include employees of a school corporation.

RELATED: Teacher of the year arrested for alleged child sex crimes — then she's arrested on similar charges just days later

Cleveland.com reported that Randolph Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Neal Adams said that Hughes "has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process." The outlet added that Hughes is a high school secretary.

The staff directory for the Union City Jr/Sr High School does not show the name of the suspect; however, an archived version of the school's website shows an attendance secretary named "Alicia Hughes."

Adams did not specify if Hughes had been terminated.

"We recognize that situations of this nature are deeply concerning for our families, staff, and the broader community,” Adams added. "Please know that we share those concerns and are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and urgency."

Tom Blessing, an attorney for survivors of sexual abuse, said of the accusations, "Usually, we see abuse claims involving teachers and coaches, but any school staff with access to children could use their position of authority and trust to take advantage of them: custodial and maintenance staff, counselors, office staff, even administrators."

Blessing continued, "It will be interesting to see the school’s policies, how this individual was screened and trained, and what ‘red flags’ were overlooked or ignored."

Blessing noted that many times "institutional failures enabled the abuse" in sexual misconduct cases by school employees.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment. The Union City Police Department did not have any updates on the case.

Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Union City Police Department at 937-968-7744.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!