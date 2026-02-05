Teacher of the year arrested for alleged child sex crimes — then she's arrested on similar charges just days later

A Louisiana educator — previously celebrated as a teacher of the year — was arrested twice in less than a week following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Christie Elizabeth Dunbar Oster, 38, of Lafayette had been a teacher at Broussard Middle School, according to an archived version of the school's website.

Last September, the middle school named Oster a teacher of the year.

"Congratulations to our 2025-2026 BMS Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Christie Oster," a since-deleted Facebook post read, according to KLFY-TV.

However, the Lafayette Police Department arrested Oster last Wednesday on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to WKRC-TV.

KPLC-TV reported that Oster was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

But Oster was arrested a second time on another child sex crime just days later.

KATC-TV reported that the warrant was related to the previous case and that "the crime happened in Broussard, but not at the school, police say."

The Broussard Police Department "learned of an incident involving Oster and the victim that occurred within the Broussard city limits and issued a warrant for her arrest," KADN-TV reported.

Oster turned herself in Monday to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. She was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, and her bond on the new charge was set at $10,000, KADN said.

According to jail records, Oster was released Monday after she posted bond.

The Lafayette Police Department noted that the alleged victim is a former student of Oster, KADN reported.

Citing Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court records, KATC reported that a stay-away order was filed Jan. 5. against Oster.

The Louisiana Supreme Court states:

Protective order, restraining order, injunction against abuse, peace bond, or criminal order of protection — these are all terms used generally to refer to court orders that require one person to stay away from another person. The intention of such orders is to prevent abuse and enhance safety for the person who is seeking the court’s protection. These orders may be issued by a civil court, a juvenile court, a family court, or a criminal court.

Lafayette Parish School System officials told KATC that the Broussard Middle School has placed Oster on leave, and she's no longer listed on the school's website.

The Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish School System did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

