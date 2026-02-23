Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify under oath about Jeffrey Epstein this week

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are scheduled to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee this week regarding their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons, who had previously defied the committee’s subpoenas, agreed in early February to appear before lawmakers after months of back-and-forth and a vote that found the two in contempt of Congress.

'Our goal for this investigation is straightforward: We seek to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors.'

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify under oath on Feb. 26 and Bill Clinton on Feb. 27. Both hearings will be closed-door.

Committee lawmakers have agreed to hold the depositions in the Clintons’ place of residence rather than in Washington, D.C.

“The Clintons’ depositions will be held in Chappaqua, New York, on February 26 and 27 as an accommodation for their schedules. The depositions are in accordance with House and Committee rules,” a House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has called the Clintons’ testimony “critical” to understanding Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell’s “sex trafficking network and the ways they sought to curry favor and influence to shield themselves from scrutiny.”

“Their testimony may also inform how Congress can strengthen laws to better combat human trafficking. Our goal for this investigation is straightforward: We seek to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” Comer told Fox News Digital.

RELATED: Bill and Hillary Clinton agree to testify about Jeffrey Epstein after contempt of Congress threat from Republicans

Photo by the US Justice Department/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images

After initially defying congressional subpoenas, the Clintons have since pressured the committee to hold public hearings.

“I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee,” Bill Clinton wrote on social media of Feb. 6. “Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics.”

“I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about,” the former president added.

RELATED: Bill Clinton accuses GOP of setting up 'kangaroo court' over Epstein testimony — and demands public hearing

James Comer. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Comer has not ruled out public hearings, but has insisted on first holding depositions behind closed doors.

“The subpoena and the contempt was on a deposition. If we get to the deposition and there’s something meaningful to have a hearing, if they still want some more oversight, then I think the members of my committee would love to have them in for a public hearing,” Comer told reporters in early February.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!