Bill and Hillary Clinton agree to testify about Jeffrey Epstein after contempt of Congress threat from Republicans

Former President Bill Clinton and his failed presidential candidate wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify before Congress after being threatened with contempt charges.

The Clintons previously issued a defiant statement accusing the administration of using the apparatus of government to punish their political enemies, but they changed their tune Monday.

'The former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.'

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said the Clintons had agreed to testify but made demands the Republicans were refusing to meet. The Democrats on the committee issued an angry reply about the rejection.

"Oversight Democrats have said we want to hear from anyone with information about Jeffrey Epstein — including former President Bill Clinton," their statement reads.

"Over the weekend, President Clinton and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify in front of Republicans and Democrats in a transcribed interview for four hours each. Republicans rejected the deal. Why? They should allow the Clintons to speak to the committee," they added.

"If anyone should be held in contempt it should be Pam Bondi who is leading a White House cover-up," the statement concludes.

The Clintons' spokesperson Angel Ureña also issued a response on social media.

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don't care," he wrote.

"But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there," he added. "They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."

RELATED: 'Completely false': Bill Gates fires back after Russian prostitute-STD accusation released in Epstein files

Republicans threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress if they continued to refuse the subpoenas.

"Epstein's survivors deserve justice and answers," said Republican Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky. "Refusing to comply with a bipartisan, duly authorized congressional subpoena in our Epstein investigation is unacceptable. No one is above the law."

The feud erupted just as the Department of Justice released millions of pages from the Epstein files to the public.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!