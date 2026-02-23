Pro-choice pastor claims ‘most women seeking abortions are religiously affiliated’

During a sermon at the First Congregational Church in South Portland, Maine, retired Presbyterian minister Marvin Ellison attempted to claim that abortion can be an act of love — and that the women seeking them are often religious themselves.

“This morning, I speak from my experience as a volunteer chaplain for Planned Parenthood. Without naming names or breaking confidences, I want to just speak about a few things I’ve learned from women who’ve received abortions and candidly shared their story with me,” the pastor explained.

The pastor went on to claim that “most women electing to terminate a pregnancy are religiously affiliated.”

“So I’ve listened to and prayed with Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish women. With Muslim and Buddhist women. And with conservative evangelical women. And some confided in me that they had never expected to find a Christian minister inside Planned Parenthood. Maybe outside the clinic protesting, but they hadn’t imagined that they would meet a Christian minister inside the clinic,” he said.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is in disbelief.

“How do you make that case, that yeah, Jesus is fine with you ending the life of your child?” Gray asks.

“He wants to send you a child and then have you terminate that child. Wait, what? ... It doesn’t even make sense,” he adds.

