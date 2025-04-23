California school board votes to keep boys out of girls' sports in attempt to avoid 'insanity'

A Southern California school board voted to keep girls' sports for females only despite claims from attendees that such a move would be discriminatory.

The Redlands Unified school board voted 3-2 in favor of a new resolution, although it is unclear how close it would align with President Trump's executive order to keep men out of women's sports and locker rooms.

The San Bernardino County district saw Board President Michelle Rendler and board members Candy Olson and Jeanette Wilson vote in support of the new resolution on "fairness in girls' sports," while trustees Melissa Ayala-Quintero and Patty Holohan voted against it.

According to Redlands Daily Facts, Olson provided the only comment from a board member, saying, "I am just so grateful that this insanity had not entered into society when I was growing up."

Olson added that she would do everything in her power to push for fairness and privacy in girls' spaces.

With over 200 in attendance, the board took comments from almost 100 speakers over the span of about three hours, leading late into the evening.

One father declared the exact opposite of biological reality when he said, "Let's start with some facts: Sex is not binary."

A mother said the resolution targets transgender students and would lead to "witch hunts," and she specifically cited the boxers who were accused of being males in female categories at the 2024 Olympics. However, at least one of the boxers has been confirmed by three different sources to be a man.

Other crowd members reportedly held orange papers in the air to represent the idea of denouncing hate speech.

'Redlands should not and cannot stand for this form of discrimination.'

Trisha Keeling, leader of the local activist group Together for Redlands, said the meeting and the proposal was evidence of the "continued waste" of the "district's resources and time." As there are currently no transgender athletes in Redlands, the activist said the resolution was creating a problem where one did not exist.

Still, Keeling said, "Redlands should not and cannot stand for this form of discrimination."

Other potential policies were on the docket for teachers in the county as well, including the barring of all but American flags, as well as an effort to streamline the removal of obscene books.

Redlands Teachers Association President Stephen Caperton said he was "disheartened" to see these policies brought up since they were still in negotiation with the district, although they were not voted on. Caperton said the policies do not affect education and the board should not be looking to take away resources from students.

Redlands Unified is not the first school board in the region to have adopted a resolution to protect girls' sports. Other boards such as Temecula and Chino Valley reportedly held similar votes in March and April.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!