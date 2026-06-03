California vote-counting continues: Who’s advancing in the governor and LA mayor races?

California polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, but the state continues to count ballots as the spotlight remains on the gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral races.

Former Fox News host and small business owner Steve Hilton (R) and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) remain neck and neck in the race to become the next California governor. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election.

With only 58% of the votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press has not announced that either candidate has secured enough votes to guarantee a place in November.

'We are still leading. It’s looking good.'

However, Hilton holds a slight lead, securing over 1,386,000 votes. Becerra is more than two points behind with 1,267,000 votes. Democratic challenger Tom Steyer sits in third place, over eight points behind Hilton, with 979,000 votes.

Hilton called it a “very, very good night,” stating that “it does look like change really is coming to California.”

“We are still leading. It’s looking good,” he added.

Since no candidate earned at least 50% of the vote in the L.A. mayoral race, the top two finishers will face off again in November. With roughly 63% of the ballots counted as of Wednesday morning, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has secured enough votes to move on to the general election, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: 'Doomsday scenario': California governor race turns into high-stakes scramble as vote split may keep Republican out

Steve Hilton. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Approximately 12 hours after the polls closed, Bass held onto a more than four-point lead over former reality TV star Spencer Pratt, while L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman sat in third place, over 12 points behind Bass.

Pratt appeared positioned to defeat Raman, already securing over 151,000 votes compared to the councilwoman’s 110,000 votes. If Pratt holds onto his lead, he will advance to the runoff against Bass in November.

RELATED: Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman shrink Karen Bass’ lead in tight race for LA mayor: Poll

Karen Bass. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Decision Desk HQ projected that Bass would advance and reported that Pratt “looks most likely” to join her, although it is too soon to be certain.

“Well, obviously God wanted five more months of me exposing all the failures of our mayor,” Pratt told reporters on Tuesday evening. “So, it’s gonna be a fun ride. I hope she’s ready.”

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