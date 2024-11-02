Multiple campaign calls with Biden were canceled after disastrous 'garbage' comment: Report

A Fox News report said that multiple campaign calls scheduled on Thursday with President Joe Biden were canceled after a disastrous remark he made that has derailed the Harris-Walz campaign.

The development gave critics more ammunition in their case that Biden's declining cognitive condition made him unfit to continue in the Oval Office.

The development was reported by Fox News' senior White House correspondent, Jacqui Heinrich.

The campaign calls were publicly advised on Biden's schedule but were abruptly canceled. Heinrich said they tried to contact the organizations which were holding the calls, but they did not respond when asked whether the calls continued on without Biden.

The president opened up a political firestorm when he appeared to call the supporters of President Donald Trump "garbage" while speaking with Voto Latino. Former President Donald Trump pounced on the comments and hammered on Biden by running a media briefing from the cab of a garbage truck. He went on to speak at a rally with his orange construction vest on.

Biden has no official campaign events scheduled ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

The advisory of the later canceled events read as follows: "Thursday, October 31, 2024 In the afternoon, the President will participate in campaign calls."

The White House did not comment on the story.

Biden's "garbage" comment gave the Trump campaign an escape hatch to pummel Democrats after a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an "island of garbage" while speaking at Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden.

