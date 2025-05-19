CBS News chief exec steps down amid tensions from Trump's $20 billion lawsuit

A top executive at CBS News has stepped down as the network deals with a $20 billion lawsuit from President Donald Trump over an allegedly biased interview.

CBS News President Wendy McMahon said in a note Monday that her disagreements with the network on the lawsuit led to her leaving the company.

'It’s become clear the company and I do not agree on the path forward.'

“It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership,” she wrote in the memo obtained by numerous news outlets. “It’s become clear the company and I do not agree on the path forward."

President Trump had accused CBS News of deceptively editing an interview with Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election, in order to help her campaign. In October, Trump sued the network, saying it had committed "partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference."

The network responded by claiming his accusations were false.

"60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response," read a statement from the network.

"When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate, and on point," they added. "The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment."

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Curtis Houck, managing editor of NewsBusters, blasted CBS News in a statement to Blaze Media.

"Yet another CBS News executive is trying to play martyr and insist they're being censored by President Trump. In reality, McMahon and Bill Owens before her were on borrowed time," he wrote.

"It's been clear that, whenever Skydance's purchase of Paramount goes through, they will be clearing house and put their own imprint at the executive level. Quitting now allows them to cry uncle and claim they're sacrificing themselves on the altar of the First Amendment or something pious like that, but make no mistake: They were already going to have to be looking for a new job in short order," he added.

"Last year, McMahon notably stood by as the woke, anti-Israel mob held a struggle session against 'CBS Mornings' co-host Tony Dokoupil for the thought crime of pressing far-left author Ta-Nehisi Coates on his anti-Semitic views about Jews, Israel, and October 7," Houck concluded. "Given her behavior during that hullabaloo, I say good riddance."

