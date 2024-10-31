Trump nails CBS News with $10 billion lawsuit alleging 'deceptive doctoring' of '60 Minutes' interview with Harris

With just days left before the election, Republican former President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News and "60 Minutes."

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, accused CBS of "partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference" in an attempt to tip the election toward Democrats.

'Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens.'

The network has been accused of editing an answer by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris given during an interview with CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker. In one version released on social media, Harris offered a jumbled response to the question while the version aired on television was significantly cleaned up.

Trump had previously demanded that CBS News release the full, unedited transcript of the interview before filing the lawsuit.

"To paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news," the lawsuit read.

The former president is demanding at least $10 billion in damages from the "malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public," as described in the lawsuit, as well as a jury trial.

"President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct," Trump's attorneys wrote.

Fox News Digital said CBS News did not respond to its request for a comment about the lawsuit.

