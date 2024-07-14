Celebrities support Trump following deadly assassination attempt

In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, several celebrities have taken to social media to express their support for former President Donald Trump, who narrowly escaped assassination.

Tech titan Elon Musk was one of the first to announce an endorsement of Trump following the shooting, posting to X less than an hour after the attack: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." He later slammed the Secret Service for the apparent security breach that gave the suspect an opportunity to fire several shots at Trump, one of which struck Trump's right ear.

'To survive an assassination attempt by mere millimeters then stop your security so you can raise your fist in defiance of death is the most bada** thing I’ve ever seen in my life.'

"Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign," Musk wrote approximately three hours after the shooting, as Blaze News previously reported.

Musk was not alone in rallying behind the targeted former president. Musicians, professional athletes, and social media influencers have weighed in, offering apparent support and in some cases a ringing endorsement of Trump.

Rapper 50 Cent, who recently stated that black men identify with Trump "because they got RICO charges," tweeted an image of the cover of his 2003 album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" with Trump's face superimposed on his body.

50 Cent also shared on X a picture of Trump moments after the shooting and paired that image with a clip of his song "Many Men." "Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see / I'm tryin' to be what I'm destined to be / And n***as tryin' to take my life away," the lyrics read.

Video reportedly of 50 Cent's concert in Boston on Saturday night, just hours after the shooting, also shows the rapper performing "Many Men" in front of the "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" cover featuring Trump. However, Blaze News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Fellow artists Kid Rock and John Rich also took to social media to reaffirm their support for Trump. "You f*** with Trump, you f*** with me," Kid Rock stated.

"They couldn’t beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED," Rich added.

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, who has endorsed Trump in the past, came out of an apparent social media hiatus to stand in solidarity with the former president. In his first tweet since last September, Cutler wrote on Saturday night: "Trump 2024. Can’t stop him."

Boxer and famous YouTuber Jake Paul believes that Trump survived the shooting because of God's providence. "If it isn’t apparent enough who God wants to win," he wrote. "When you try and kill God’s angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger[.] Good beats evil every time #Trump2024."

Jake's brother and fellow influencer Logan Paul also had a message for the former president: "To survive an assassination attempt by mere millimeters then stop your security so you can raise your fist in defiance of death is the most bada** thing I’ve ever seen in my life."

Though hardly a fan of Trump, Young Turks host and former Democrat candidate for president Cenk Uygur reluctantly tipped his cap to the former president and his supporters for their courage under fire. "One more credit to Trump and his fans today - and only today - Trump sticking the hand up and saying, 'Fight, fight, fight!' while the crowd chanted 'USA, USA, USA!' was bad a**," he said.

While Trump thanked Secret Service agents and his supporters in statements following the shooting, he also gave thanks to God for sparing him from "the unthinkable." "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," he wrote on Truth Social, as Blaze News previously reported.

Trump's overt expressions of faith and the pro-Trump fervor of celebrities from all walks of life seem to have given BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock hope for America's future. "There may be a blessing in this tragedy," he told Blaze News.

"The scales may finally come off the eyes of the people who thought it was harmless to exchange their honesty for money and fame. President Trump has experienced the persecution the left said President Obama would experience."

