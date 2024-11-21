Cenk Uygur experiences leftist intolerance firsthand after volunteering to help Trump admin

Cenk Uygur of "The Young Turks" appears to have undergone a rapid metamorphosis in recent weeks. Months after calling the once and future president "an actual fascist" and a "mad king," Uygur asked to join the incoming Trump administration.

Leftists immediately attacked Uygur over his willingness to serve at the pleasure of a Republican he just days ago characterized as "unstable and unhinged." Some fellow travelers suggested that the progressive host was an insincere turncoat, while others concluded he was just another opportunistic talking head.

Ultimately, Uygur was provided with a clear demonstration of the left's intolerance and the right's relative openness.

Uygur — whose interest was evidently piqued by the promise of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency — tweeted Monday, "Hey @elonmusk, put me in charge of the Pentagon. I'll slash $400B easy. That'll get you 20% to your goal of $2T, right out of the gate. I went to Wharton three years before you. I own a media company, so I know how to run a business. If you really want to cut, put me in, coach."

Elon Musk, whom Uygur attacked on Election Day, responded, "Specific suggestions are welcome."

Afforded the opportunity to chime in — something Uygur later noted no Democratic leader had ever asked him to do — Uygur recommended precluding generals from acquiring jobs with defense contractors for 10 years, noting, "They authorize so much wasteful spending because they're going to get hired by those same companies."

Donald Trump Jr., magnanimous despite Uygur having viciously attacked his father for years, tweeted, "This is a great idea that has been discussed."

'Knock it the f*** off.'

The positive engagement stunned Uygur and enraged his fellow travelers.

Emma Vigeland, a former fan of Uygur who hosted "TYT Politics," was among the leftists who couldn't stand the thought of her former boss cooperating with the Trump administration, writing, "Why does your assessment of politics change based on who pays attention to you, specifically a billionaire?"

"Holy s***. This ain't it. You're talking about the 'lock her up,' 'retribution' guy?" wrote Joanne Carducci, the host of "Are You F'ng Kidding Me? with JoJoFromJerz." "Do not obey in advance, Cenk. Knock it the f*** off."

Another leftist podcast host tweeted, "Amazing to watch some of these life-long progressives line up, one after the other on bended knee to kiss the ring."

'Now, which side seems more open and inclusive?'

Even Uygur's nephew, Hasan Piker — a radical who justified the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and insinuated the terrorists' civilian victims were "criminals" — lashed out, writing, "This is preferring someone to lie to you rather than one who doesn[']t even do that."

Uygur suggested that effective pragmatism was better than political impotence.

"While the left is yelling at me not to work with MAGA, here's @DonaldJTrumpJR saying we should limit generals from working for defense contractors," wrote Uygur. "That's a policy we've been pushing for and gotten nowhere with Democrats on. Who cares who does it as long as it gets done?"

"A little common sense never killed anyone," wrote Donald Trump Jr.

"Now, which side seems more open and inclusive? Which side seems more welcoming and which side tries really hard to drive you away if you disagree even a little with orthodoxy? Which side is asking for suggestions and which one is demanding compliance and obedience?" added Uygur.

While numerous liberals criticized the progressive media host, Uygur was flooded with messages of welcome from Trump supporters and other right-leaning populists.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!