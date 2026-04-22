Chad Bianco makes major play as California’s gubernatorial primary closes in

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican candidate in California's gubernatorial race, invests in a new seven-figure television ad set to drop Wednesday, urging voters to cast their ballots for a strong leader.

'I'm running for governor because California needs a leader tough enough to stand up for us.'

"Typical politicians don't have the guts to tackle our big problems," Bianco said.

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He pointed to his time as a sheriff, stating, "I've deported drug traffickers. I've locked up murderers and those who prey on our children and our seniors."

Bianco pledged to eliminate California's income tax, protect girls' sports, and put child sexual predators behind bars for life without parole.

"I'm Chad Bianco, and I'm running for governor because California needs a leader tough enough to stand up for us," he stated.

Bianco's top priorities for securing a safer, stronger California include addressing public safety, affordability, education, immigration, homelessness, and housing, among other issues.

"Chad Bianco is committed to restoring trust, protecting our communities, and creating opportunity for every Californian. From public safety to economic growth, his priorities put families first and focus on building a future where we can all thrive," Bianco's campaign website reads.

RELATED: Democrats narrow field in California’s crowded gubernatorial race to avoid primary disaster

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The latest polling from the California Democratic Party showed Republicans Bianco and former Fox News host and small-business owner Steve Hilton beating their Democratic opponents in the race.

Fourteen percent of those surveyed indicated they would vote for Bianco, while 16% said they would cast their ballot for Hilton.

RELATED: Republicans shine in first poll since Eric Swalwell stumbled out of California governor's race

Chad Bianco. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the withdrawal of two prominent candidates, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and former State Controller Betty Yee, the Democratic Party still lacks a clear front-runner in the crowded race. However, former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) has shown improvement in the polls. He secured only 4% of the vote in an April 5 poll but increased his support to 13% in the latest poll on April 17. Becerra appears to be tied with climate advocate and businessman Tom Steyer (D).

Many of those surveyed remain undecided.

California's primary election will be held on June 2, with the first mail-in ballots being sent out on May 4. The top two vote-earners, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election in November.

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