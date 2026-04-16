Republicans shine in first poll since Eric Swalwell stumbled out of California governor's race

The race for the California governor's office has been reset after Eric Swalwell, the disgraced former congressman, made his embarrassing exit.

Republicans have kept the top spot and tied for second in the newest Emerson poll, while a billionaire has seized the top spot among Democrats.

'Our lead is growing, momentum is building...time for Republicans to UNITE.'

Republican Steve Hilton, the former Fox News host, has the support of 17% of respondents, while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco garnered 14% in the poll.

Tom Steyer also received support from 14% of respondents, shooting him up to the top spot among Democrats.

Tied for fourth place with 10% each are former Rep. Katie Porter and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both Democrats.

Becerra appeared to gain the most from Swalwell's exit. He increased in support by 7%, while others gained 4% or less.

However, 23% of respondents continue to be undecided. If a sizeable portion of the undecideds choose one candidate, it could drastically change the race since the top two vote-getters in the June 2 primary, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Hilton called on Republicans in California to coalesce behind his campaign.

"Our lead is growing, momentum is building...time for Republicans to UNITE so we stop the calamity of Steyer v Porter in the general," he posted on social media.

Swalwell had been the front-runner among Democrats but was besieged by numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women. He has denied the allegations but nevertheless dropped out of the gubernatorial campaign and resigned from his seat in the U.S. Congress.

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Also in the Emerson poll, Californians cited the economy as their top concern at 40%, with housing affordability their second-most important issue at 20%. Immigration tied for fourth place, with only 6% saying it's a top concern.

Steyer has been battered by the revelation that a hedge fund he founded invested in several immigration detention centers before he made abolishing ICE one of his campaign pledges. He called the episode a "mistake."

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