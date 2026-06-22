3 masked teen thugs try to rob man on Chicago bus. But the 54-year-old isn't about to hand over his property without a fight.

When a trio of masked teens tried to rob a man aboard a Chicago bus Saturday night, the 54-year-old fought back, police told CWB Chicago.

Chicago police told the outlet the man was riding a northbound Ashland bus near 57th Street around 11:22 p.m. when the three males approached him and demanded his property while aboard the bus.

'This will continue to happen all over the city. Can't stand at the bus stop. Can't ride the CTA bus. Can't ride the train.'

Investigators told CWB Chicago the trio began taking items from the man, including a chain necklace that was later recovered from one of the suspects.

A witness told WGN-TV in the station's video report that the suspects were "talking about shooting him, blowing his brains out."

But the man soon decided he wasn't going to give up his stuff without a fight.

Police told the outlet the man reached into his bag, pulled out a “sharp object,” and fought with the robbers.

The suspects battered the victim before fleeing the bus, and CWB Chicago reported that officers initially were dispatched after a bus panic alarm generated a “person with a knife” call.

But as the investigation unfolded, police learned the three ski mask-wearing teenagers targeted the passenger who fought back, the outlet said.

CWB Chicago said police recovered a knife at the scene.

More from the outlet:

Then came the plot twist: While officers were sorting out what happened on the bus, 911 operators received another call from the 5600 block of South Justine Street from a caller reporting that his 13-year-old little brother had been stabbed in the hand.



When officers arrived, they quickly connected the dots. According to a police report, the wounded 13-year-old, his older brother, and another individual at the Justine location turned out to be the robbers. Police also recovered the victim’s chain necklace at the scene.

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Police told CWB Chicago that Chicago Fire Department personnel treated the victim, who suffered a cut on his hand, and then took him to St. Bernard Hospital; he was listed in good condition.

Two of the alleged robbers suffered what police said were minor injuries, and paramedics also treated them the outlet said, adding that the three suspects were arrested and charges were pending as of Sunday morning.

A number of commenters reacting to the station's video report about the incident were up in arms:

"The mayor will give the 3 criminals the key [to] the city for such bravery," one commenter wrote sarcastically.

"Every law-abiding citizen should invest in a [Firearm Owners Identification Card], firearm training, and the [Concealed Carry License]," another commenter said. "Stay ready for the Devil."

"A 54-year-old man taking on three young punks and only having a laceration on his hand ... bravo!!!" another commenter wrote. "And glad they caught and arrested the three thugs; just too bad they will be released, if they aren't already, due to [Illinois Democrat Gov. JB] Pritzker's absurd Safe-T Act."

"In a future plea deal, charges of assault with bodily harm and aggravated robbery will be reduced to fare evasion — probably," another commenter predicted.

"This will continue to happen all over the city," another commenter lamented. "Can't stand at the bus stop. Can't ride the CTA bus. Can't ride the train."

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