Plucky elderly man who uses a walker fights back in brutal fashion when much younger male unleashes attack on him with wrench

An elderly man who uses a walker — but still has plenty of grit left in him — fought back in brutal fashion when a much younger male unleashed an attack on him with a wrench Thursday in Fresno, California.

The incident occurred on San Ramon Avenue near 4th Street just before 9 a.m., KFSN-TV reported.

'Self defense. I have a small custom-made machete. One can protect oneself by any means — fist, [knife], gun.'

Police told the station a 45-year-old male with a wrench approached a 65-year-old man using a walker.

Authorities told KFSN the younger male hit the older man with the wrench multiple times before the victim eventually used his walker as self-defense.

Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega told the Fresno Bee that the victim said the male with the wrench was acting erratically — possibly while under the influence — prior to allegedly striking him in the hands with the tool.

The older man then pulled a knife out of his walker and stabbed the suspect in the arm and chest, the station said.

Authorities told KFSN the suspect ran off before being taken into custody; he's being treated at Community Regional Medical Center. Police told the Bee the suspect was listed in stable condition.

Once medically cleared, the suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail, the station said. Police told the Bee he'll be booked on an assault charge and an outstanding warrant.

Police told KFSN the elderly man acted out of self-defense.

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Image source: Fresno (Calif.) Police Department

Those reacting to the station's Facebook post about the incident seemed pleased the elderly victim came out on top:

"I’ll buy the man a new knife," one commenter wrote. "Good job, sir."

"That sounds awesome," another user said. "Glad he had that knife on deck."

"Self defense," another commenter noted. "I have a small custom-made machete. One can protect oneself by any means — fist, [knife], gun."

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