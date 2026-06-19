Spencer Platt/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Plucky elderly man who uses a walker fights back in brutal fashion when much younger male unleashes attack on him with wrench
June 19, 2026
'Good job, sir.'
An elderly man who uses a walker — but still has plenty of grit left in him — fought back in brutal fashion when a much younger male unleashed an attack on him with a wrench Thursday in Fresno, California.
The incident occurred on San Ramon Avenue near 4th Street just before 9 a.m., KFSN-TV reported.
'Self defense. I have a small custom-made machete. One can protect oneself by any means — fist, [knife], gun.'
Police told the station a 45-year-old male with a wrench approached a 65-year-old man using a walker.
Authorities told KFSN the younger male hit the older man with the wrench multiple times before the victim eventually used his walker as self-defense.
Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega told the Fresno Bee that the victim said the male with the wrench was acting erratically — possibly while under the influence — prior to allegedly striking him in the hands with the tool.
The older man then pulled a knife out of his walker and stabbed the suspect in the arm and chest, the station said.
Authorities told KFSN the suspect ran off before being taken into custody; he's being treated at Community Regional Medical Center. Police told the Bee the suspect was listed in stable condition.
Once medically cleared, the suspect will be booked into the Fresno County Jail, the station said. Police told the Bee he'll be booked on an assault charge and an outstanding warrant.
Police told KFSN the elderly man acted out of self-defense.
RELATED: Intruder allegedly breaks into Florida home, threatens mother and her children, refuses to leave — but victim has her gun
Image source: Fresno (Calif.) Police Department
Those reacting to the station's Facebook post about the incident seemed pleased the elderly victim came out on top:
- "I’ll buy the man a new knife," one commenter wrote. "Good job, sir."
- "That sounds awesome," another user said. "Glad he had that knife on deck."
- "Self defense," another commenter noted. "I have a small custom-made machete. One can protect oneself by any means — fist, [knife], gun."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.