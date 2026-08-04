Fury follows after Talarico nods along with white-hater's rant about Karmelo Anthony

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) recently held a town hall in Houston where he discussed what black voters would supposedly get in return for supporting him over Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

During the town hall, Talarico appeared to agree that convicting the person who murdered Austin Metcalf was a "tragedy."

'It's a satanic strategy to deny truth in all aspects of life.'

"What is a tragedy is that James Talarico would rather side with dangerous criminals than keep Texas communities safe," National Republican Senatorial Committee regional press secretary Samantha Cantrell told Blaze News.

Talarico — the Democratic Senate candidate and part-time Presbyterian seminarian who has attempted to use Scripture to justify abortion, fought to keep the Bible out of school, taken money from an associate of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and championed keeping male athletes in women's sports — fielded several questions during the recent town hall, including one from a black identitarian named Amanda Meredith.

Meredith, who said she is a Navy veteran, complained about perceived "over-policing" in black neighborhoods, claimed that police shut down her Juneteenth event prematurely, and suggested that the "craziness in this country has gotten worse" under the Trump administration.

"Our people getting killed left and right. Karmelo Anthony's case is just a f**king tragedy," Meredith said while Talarico nodded in apparent agreement.

At no point did Talarico challenge the identitarian speaker.

Karmelo Anthony, a black teen, savagely murdered Austin Metcalf, a white teen, at a high school track meet last year. In early June, Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison. A month later, Anthony's attorney filed an appeal and requested a new trial.

RELATED: Female attackers yelled 'free Karmelo' according to alleged assault victim; 3 suspects arrested

The identitarian whom Talarico nodded along with at his town hall said in a video shared to Instagram after Anthony's sentencing, "To the mother of Karmelo Anthony, I'm so sorry that the system failed your boy."

In the video, Meredith also accused local authorities, including police and prosecutors, of being "hateful"; claimed that Anthony was "simply defending himself" when he fatally stabbed his unarmed victim; suggested "we don't get justice here"; and said that she was preparing to leave the U.S. with her son to avoid being "terrorized by the white people in this country."

After Meredith concluded her rant at his town hall — in which she also suggested that her life in America is more traumatic than the time she spent in Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern nations — Talarico thanked her, apologized on behalf of law enforcement for supposedly shutting down her Juneteenth event an hour or two early, and criticized police.

"Thank you. Thank you for your question, and thank you for your service. This is unacceptable," said Talarico.

"Too often, we see law enforcement weaponized against black and brown communities in this state," said Talarico. "We have a deeply broken justice system. We have a deeply broken approach to policing."

Neither the Talarico nor the Paxton campaign responded to requests for comment.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) was among the many critics puzzled by Talarico's response to Meredith's commentary, asking "why it was a tragedy for a black kid to go to jail for murdering a white kid?"

"There's an incredible hostility to truth in a world this secular. It's a satanic strategy to deny truth in all aspects of life. Men can be women and have babies. We have a Supreme Court justice who can't define the word woman," BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock told Blaze News. "When a teenager murders another teenager in front of multiple witnesses, the approved lie is to call the dead teenager the villain and the murderer the victim. Lying is a qualification for politics. Talarico clearly seeks a more important political office."

Jeff Metcalf, the father of the murdered teen, told Whitlock in mid-June that he has been inundated with death threats and disgusting messages from the murderer's supporters.

"Just the vile statements from everyone, and ones who are in denial of the truth. That’s the hardest part. It’s like now that the truth has been shown, all the facts have been presented. So all your lies have been debunked, but they still refuse to accept the verdict, the truth, and they’re all hanging their hat on this appeal," said the bereaved father.

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