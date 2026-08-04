Mom finds horrific videos of 11-year-old daughter, so dad lures predator to his home and shoots him, Ohio police say

A father who shot a man suspected of raping his 11-year-old daughter was arrested and charged with felonious assault and weapon under disability charges.

Grove City police said they were called to the apartment on July 15 over the report of a sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl.

'I can see why he went after him. I'm not saying it's right, but that at least makes some sense.'

The mother of the girl called police after allegedly seeing a video of a sexual assault at their home on her daughter's phone.

The next day, the alleged victim's father lured the rape suspect back to the home by pretending to be his daughter on the TikTok app.

Police were called back to the residence to find Diego Montoya Gonzalez shot twice.

The father told police that he intended only to beat up Gonzalez and then call police but that the suspect reached for a gun and precipitated the shooting.

A neighbor named Terrie Shirkey described the father as visibly upset after finding out about the allegations.

"[He] had checked the phone, and he saw texts," Shirkey said to WSYX-TV. "Whatever he saw on the phone, he just couldn't calm down. He just kept pacing, pacing."

Investigators allegedly found several videos of child abuse on Gonzalez's phone, including one involving an infant or toddler.

"I can see why he went after him," Shirkey added. "I'm not saying it's right, but that at least makes some sense. It wasn't a senseless thing. If it's not, that means we've got a predator, and that scares the crap out of me."

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Gonzalez was later arrested and charged with rape, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and obstructing official business.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty in a Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He was given a $20,000 recognizance bond as well as a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

If released, he was ordered to stay off the internet except for work and restricted from contacting the alleged victim's family.

WSYX also reported that the father had previously been charged with strangling his girlfriend, but that was dismissed. He also was convicted for misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

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