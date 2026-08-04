Ketanji Brown Jackson avoids bias ... by joining Michelle Obama’s podcast?

In a recent appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson explained that she refuses to do anything that might appear biased.

“When I get invitations to do things, I always have them screened by the legal office, the public information office, just to make sure that there are no ethical conflicts, that it’s not a fundraiser. You know, there are lots of limits on what judges can do,” Jackson told Obama.

“And I try to be very, very mindful and scrupulous with respect to that because, as you say, our obligation is to be unbiased in our approach. And so, you have to then navigate all the sources that could make for an appearance of partiality, which you want to avoid,” she continued.

“So, there are lots of things that I end up not accepting for that reason,” she added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales can’t help but point out the glaring issue with her statement.

“It’s just that you’re on Michelle Obama’s podcast,” Gonzales comments.

“I’m just going to say, nothing says impartial and unbiased like appearing on Michelle Obama’s podcast. Like what?” Gonzales asks.

But Jackson isn’t the only one Gonzales is tired of hearing from, as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) recently made a “wild claim about DEI.”

“When they decided to go after quote, unquote ‘DEI,’ black women, the most educated demographic in this country, somehow ended up the most unemployed out of everyone,” Crockett said.

“So, black women are the most educated demographic in this country,” Gonzales comments. “I think we need a fact check here.”

According to the Emerald Pages , 56.7% of Asian women hold bachelor’s degrees, making them the most educated in the country. Following closely behind them are white women at 52.9%.

Meanwhile, only 29.3% of black women have bachelor’s degrees.

“I don’t know where you’re getting your information,” Gonzales says. “Once again, I’m very uncomfortable with the way they keep passing out these law degrees like candy to all of these people who seem to be dumber than a box of rocks.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.