Chicago Tribune editorial board likens foul on Caitlin Clark to an 'assault'

The Chicago Tribune editorial board said that if a recent foul on WNBA star Caitlin Clark was not in the context of a basketball game, it could be considered an assault.

The strange statement followed a shift in discussions surrounding the Indiana Fever player, which have quickly transitioned from her fellow players complaining that their chartered flights are not big enough, to discussions on whether or not the constant on-court abuse of the league's golden goose is warranted.

A shove heard around the world saw Clark on the receiving end of a bodycheck from Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter. Not only was the foul before the ball was inbounded, Carter appeared to say something along the lines of "yo, bitch!" as she approached Clark.

The Chicago Tribune editorial board published a piece on the incident, which was later increased to a flagrant foul, promoting the idea that it would have been "seen as an assault" if it were "outside of a sporting contest."

'Beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man?'

The opinion piece also defended Clark from any notion that she has benefitted from having "pretty privilege," being white, or being straight; ideas brought forth from Sunny Hostin, a host on "The View."



Teammate Angel Reese, who was seen joyfully supporting the foul in question, was fined $1,000 by the WNBA for refusing to answer reporter questions after the game.



The team itself was fined $5,000 for violating media availability rules.

Carter, on the other hand, spoke to reporters but did not answer questions about Clark and instead took her reactions to her X account.

"Beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man," Carter wrote, according to Fox News. Following a subsequent practice, she told reporters that she's "smiling," not complaining, and didn't regret her actions on the court.

Some have jumped to the defense of WNBA players, saying that Clark in her own right has not been the cleanest player in her short career.

The mixed bag of whether or not the league is being too soft or if Clark's teammates need to defend her lets the offending WNBA players off the hook. For the first time ever, the WNBA is on the front of websites and sports pages, talked about on the top podcasts and shows, and has a household name for the first time in decades. And it's all because of one woman.

The sentiment has not been echoed throughout the WNBA, and it has taken personalities like NBA legend Charles Barkley to inject common sense:

"You women out there, y'all petty, man! Hey, LeBron, you are 100% right on these girls hatin' on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty girls! I expect men to be petty 'cause we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for gettin' y'all ass private charters, all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA. Don't be petty like dudes!"

While the Chicago Tribune believes the WNBA is afraid of being called racist if it protects Caitlin Clark, the more likely scenario is that players will simply lose their access to endorsements, sponsorships, and chartered flights if they continue the off- and on-court abuse of the person who brought them their most-watched game in a quarter of a century.

It will be difficult to blame racism for not having a Nike shoe if Clark is no longer in the league.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

