Woman dies from gunshot to the head a week after being arrested for allegedly locking up teen in chicken coop for months

A woman was found dead with a gunshot to her head in New Mexico just days after she had been accused of heinous child abuse at her home in Farmington.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jammy Jackson and 36-year-old Patricia Madrid were accused by a teenager of locking her up in a chicken coop for about 17 hours a day from the time they woke up until the time they went to sleep.

They recovered text messages between Jackson and Madrid that corroborated the horrible abuse accusations.

The 15-year-old girl told Farmington police she was only allowed to go to the bathroom twice a day and was malnourished. When police investigated, they said they recovered text messages between Jackson and Madrid that corroborated the horrible abuse accusations from the child.

The child said she suffered physical abuse at their hands and was forced to stay out in the cold without proper clothing. She claimed that Jackson had put a gun to her head. The arrest warrant said the girl is autistic and has fetal alcohol syndrome as well as ADHD.

The couple were arrested on Feb. 18, and a week later on Feb. 26, police found Madrid with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Farmington police said they were looking for a person of interest, who left the scene of Madrid's shooting on a bike before they arrived.

Both Jackson and Madrid faced seven felony charges each of conspiracy to commit abuse and child abuse.

In 2020, Madrid had been charged with child abuse, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.

The emergency call about Madrid's death can be heard on the news video report from KOB-TV on YouTube.

