Children's hospital community activist suggests live womb transplants can allow transgender women to give birth

A transgender activist employed as a community navigator of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital suggested that women should be allowed to donate their wombs to be transplanted into transgender women to allow them to give birth.

Alicyn Cathleen Simpson reportedly made the comments that surfaced in video on social media and were reported by Reduxx News. Simpson said that the possibility of womb transplants was theorized in the trans community, and recent studies found that they might be feasible.

'I have these parts; I don't want them. You want them; you need them, so what if I gave them to you?'

"One area that had not been looked at before in any serious way was could the donors be live donors because in the original study the conclusion was that they would have to be cadaver-based donors, or from individuals who were no longer alive, right?" said Simpson in the video.

"So live donation has been something that the [trans] community has talked about for decades. It was really seen as magical thinking. This would be a live donation from a person who was assigned female at birth, but identified as a transgender man," the activist continued.

"And they said, 'I have these parts; I don't want them. You want them; you need them, so what if I gave them to you?' How would that work?" Simpson continued. "And apparently, based on this research, this is actually viable."

Simpson went on to cite a poll of transgender people that showed a majority would be interested in womb transplants from live donors "in a way that is congruent with their bodies." The activist said the vaginal transplant and a uterine transplant would include all of the tissue in between.

"Overall these results suggested that most transgender women would choose to have female physiological experiences such as menstruation, gestation, as well as potentially having a physiologically functioning vagina," Simpson concluded.

Simpson is also a registered member of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which has been criticized for its extreme advocacy for the transgender agenda globally.

