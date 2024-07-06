China prepares to formulate world standards for brain-machine interfaces, similar to Musk's Neuralink

China recently announced that it has invested efforts into developing standards for a brain-computer implant. The technology has been characterized as something similar to Elon Musk's Neuralink. The Eastern power hopes to catch up to its Western opponent in brain-computer interface technology, according to the Debrief.

The report noted that the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to generate a committee that will oversee the development of the brain-computer implant. The group is also expected to release information about how the research will begin.

Chinese media said that the development was 'independently developed' and the nation's first 'high-performance invasive BCI.'

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that China plans to invite technical and industrial experts from "enterprises, research institutes, universities, and other industries" to help formulate a series of standards including brain information encoding and decoding, data visualization, and data communication.

The report noted that brain-computer interfaces is a relatively new domain of research in which a brain is used to control an external device, such as a robotic hand. Musk's Neuralink experienced success in March when they announced that their technology helped a man become the first person in history to post to X with just his mind.

However, Neuralink has not gone without criticism. Fortune reported that people need to continue to have a fair amount of skepticism when it comes to this technology. Blaze News previously reported that Noland Arbaugh, the paralyzed man who posted to X just by using his mind, has had a specific experience with Neuralink that retains "precise control over everything you see and hear."

"Neuralink has not published a single peer-reviewed research study—unusual in the health industry even for a privately owned company," the report stated. Additionally, the only stamp of approval that Musk's technology has received was the initial go-ahead by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move forward with its first human trial.

In April, a breakthrough Chinese BCI implant called the Neucyber was released by Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology. Similar to Neuralink, the implant was initially tested on monkeys, who were able to use their thoughts to control a robotic arm.

The Chinese ministry is currently looking to the public for opinions on the matter. Suggestions for how to move forward are to be turned in by July 30.

