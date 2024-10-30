Chinese student criminally charged for illegally voting; officials are reportedly unable to void the ballot

A Chinese student legally in the U.S. will be criminally charged for illegally casting a vote in the election, and the ballot will reportedly be included in the official count because it cannot be voided.

'Anyone who attempts to vote illegally faces significant consequences, including but not limited to arrest and prosecution.'

The 19-year-old allegedly voted on Sunday in Ann Arbor, according to a statement from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

The student, who was not identified, used his identification from the University of Michigan to vote and then later contacted the local clerk's office to ask if he could get his ballot back, according to Benson's office.

The Detroit News reported that the voting system in Michigan does not allow a ballot to be traced to an individual voter, so officials will not be able to void the ballot, according to sources familiar with Michigan election laws.

"We’re grateful for the swift action of the clerk in this case, who took the appropriate steps and referred the case to law enforcement," read the statement from Benson's office and the county prosecutor. "Anyone who attempts to vote illegally faces significant consequences, including but not limited to arrest and prosecution."

In 2018, the voters approved a measure that would allow votes to be cast in Michigan up to Election Day and also for proof of residency to be confirmed through driver's license, a utility bill, a state identification card, or university records.

A statement from the secretary of state and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office cautioned that noncitizens voting in elections was "extremely isolated and rare."

The statement added that voting records in Michigan were public.

"Any noncitizen who attempts to vote fraudulently in Michigan will be exposing themselves to great risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!