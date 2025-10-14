Christiane Amanpour apologizes for controversial comments on CNN: 'It was insensitive and wrong'

Longtime CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour offered a lengthy apology for comments comparing the treatment of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the plight of the residents in the Gaza Strip.

Amanpour was reporting on the historic peace deal negotiated by President Donald Trump for Hamas to return hostages to Israel, both living and the remains of the dead. Even critics of the president have had to acknowledge his efforts to secure peace.

'I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips.'

"Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war," she wrote.

"I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically. But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips," Amanpour added.

"It was insensitive and wrong," she wrote.

"From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years," she continued.

"They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves — and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags," she concluded.

RELATED: New York Times writer mocked and ridiculed for regurgitating bizarre NPR claim against Israel

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

For some, Amanpour's apology fell on deaf ears.

"This almost looks like an apology. But what you said didn't surprise me even one bit," replied former Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus.

"You have been consistent in your systemic disdain for Israel," he added. "So many masks have fallen since October 7, yours being one of the first ones to fall and reveal your true colors."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!