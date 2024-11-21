City official boasts Los Angeles has largest illegal immigrant population, won't collaborate with ICE

Los Angeles City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez told CNN his city is proud of the fact that it has the largest illegal immigrant population in the country, meaning the city will not aid the incoming Trump administration in its deportation efforts.

CNN host John Berman asked Soto-Martinez if Los Angeles' new sanctuary policy is out of step with what Americans voted for this election cycle since President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on conducting mass deportations.

"We’re fighting to build affordable housing. We’re giving folks options to get around the city, whether that’s through bus or bike. And so we’re really trying to speak to the issues that the people have. And so — and I think that’s why here in Los Angeles, our message is resonating. And the messages that you described earlier from the Republican Party is not," Soto-Martinez replied.

'Read about that and don't cross that line because it’s a felony to harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE.'

When Berman pressed the council member on the issue again, Soto-Martinez said he believes going against deportations and detaining illegal immigrants is the right thing to do.

"And especially here in the City of Angels, where we have some of the largest — we are a city of immigrants. We have the largest undocumented population. They make our economy run. And so I think here in Los Angeles, I think our message is just fine," he said.

Soto-Martinez acknowledged the city council will have an uphill battle because the Trump administration will have more power and resources to carry out the operation.

"But what we are sending as L.A. City officials is that the city of Los Angeles will not participate in any collaboration with ICE and that we as city officials will do our best to keep families together and protect people," he explained.

Incoming border czar Tom Homan has made clear that any Democratic leaders who do not want to collaborate with federal officials should get out of the way. He also warned them not to violate Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324.

"They need to educate themselves. They need to review this: Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324. Read about that and don't cross that line, because it’s a felony to harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE. Don’t cross that line," Homan warned this week.

Homan has said sanctuary cities are only hurting themselves by not working with the federal government, since their refusal to cooperate will force more federal agents to scatter throughout their jurisdictions rather than keep mainly to the local jail.

