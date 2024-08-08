'It was uplifting': Radio host Colin Cowherd praises CNN's Kamala Harris special because she 'smiled a lot' — unlike Trump

Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her positivity and said he appreciated the fact that she smiled a lot and laughed.

Cowherd, a legendary radio host, was speaking about the Paris Olympics when he started discussing how he feels Americans are seeking out positivity in entertainment.

"It's an election year, and increasingly, we're being fed doomsday scenarios, and people want to be happy," he said on his show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

The host then remarked how sports has been a welcome escape during the election cycle.

"People are putting down their phones and turning on something that makes them feel happy. Caitlin Clark, Copa América [soccer], the Summer Olympics. Americans are much more united than anybody on their iPhone would acknowledge, but that's hard to sell. We really want the same things, but we watch different news channels for it. People are tired of the angst," Cowherd claimed.



The sports expert then recalled watching hours of CNN programming featuring the vice president and praised her for making him feel positive by smiling and laughing.

"This weekend, I turned on CNN. I didn't plan to, but they had a Kamala Harris special; it was like two hours. What I noticed between her and the other guy running is she smiled a lot," Cowherd said, comparing Harris to Donald Trump.

"She was happy, she laughed, it wasn't constant finger-pointing and grievance. And I found myself sitting there for two hours; it was kind of uplifting. It didn't really matter because I don't know much about Kamala Harris other than what I read, but it was like uplifting. And that's why I watch so much of the Olympics," he added.

As reported by Awful Announcing, Cowherd has previously touted his show as an escape from politics, remarking that his show would remain mostly apolitical.

"This will be the show, during all that ugliness, that you can come over, laugh, get a few college basketball betting tips," he said at the time.

Cowherd also cited the presidential debate between Trump and President Biden, promising his audience the vibes around the candidates would get worse as the election neared.

"I watched it for a while last night, and it was all sort of in good spirit, everybody was kind of smiling as they were negative," Cowherd said. "But I thought, 'This thing is going to turn.' You know by September, October, November, it's gonna get ugly."

The host's preference to pursue political discussions from an angle void of policy and fact-based arguments reveals a sore spot that is apparent in most sports media. It seems to be agreed upon at certain outlets that political discussions are accepted so long as it is in the form of left-wing, hollow remarks. At the same time, anything that isn't a superficial comment or that can be seen as promoting right-leaning politics is deemed distasteful for sports broadcasts.

