Colorado mom of five goes viral for pinning down man who allegedly recorded her disrobing in store dressing room

A mother of five children took matters in her own hands when she noticed a man allegedly being a peeping Tom while she disrobed in a dressing room, according to her post on social media.

Michelle Chandler told KDVR-TV that she was shopping Saturday at a Nordstrom department store in Lakewood when she noticed something creepy in the fitting room.

She said she was trying on something for Mother's Day when she smelled someone's feet in the fitting rooms.

“As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, and I looked over and I saw men’s shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me,” Chandler recalled.

'This is why men don’t belong in women’s fitting rooms.'

She says the fitting room at that store accommodates both men and women.

Rather than wait for police or security, Chandler grabbed the man and pinned him to the ground.

"I grabbed him, threw him down on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down," she explained.

Store associates rushed in to help her, and they held him down until police arrived.

“You need to be held accountable,” she said. "It's not OK what he did."

She posted video on her Instagram account of several men helping her hold down the man who was struggling with all of them. In one photo, she is seen sitting on top of him and holding him down. She says he was also restrained with the use of a belt.

"No thanks to Gender Neutral fitting rooms, this man was able to film me while trying on clothes," wrote Chandler on the post.

She went on to say that she was pressing charges and that the man had a knife in his possession during the altercation. The man was 19 years old, according to Chandler.



The post on Instagram garnered over 9,500 likes.

KDVR said that a spokesperson at the Lakewood Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call similar to Chandler's claims.



She also tied the incident to the national debate over whether transgender people who identify as women should be allowed in women's bathrooms, sports teams, and fitting rooms.

“This is why men don’t belong in women’s fitting rooms," she says in the video.



“I couldn’t agree more," a man responds.

Lakewood is a suburb of Denver with a population of about 155,000 residents.

