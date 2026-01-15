Autopsy report reveals disturbing details from remains of 11-year-old girl found behind abandoned home

An autopsy report on the remains of an 11-year-old girl found in a plastic bin behind an abandoned home contains disturbing details about her death.

The report said there was amphetamine as well as an antihistamine present in the body of Jacqueline "Mimi" Torres-Garcia. There was also evidence that she had been starved before dying.

Her body had been 'folded into a tight fetal position' and placed into a laundry bin that was put into a black garbage bag.

The girl's remains were found in October behind the Clark Street home in New Britain, Connecticut.

She only had a single blueberry in her stomach and weighed only 27 pounds despite being 4'8" tall. The report said she had a "near absence of subcutaneous fat."

The medical examiner ruled that her cause of death had been fatal child abuse with starvation. The manner of death was found to be homicide from maltreatment and neglect.

The autopsy report also found no injuries to the girl's head, body, or neck.

Police arrested the girl's mother, Karla Garcia, and the mother's boyfriend, Jonatan Nanita, for her murder. The girl's aunt, Jackelyn Garcia, has also been charged with other charges related to her murder.

Her mother was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and intentional cruelty to a child, among other charges. Nanita was charged with murder and intentional cruelty to a child.

An arrest warrant said that all three had allegedly admitted to "intentional restraint, neglect, and cruelty."

Police said at a press conference in October that Torres-Garcia had likely died in the fall of 2024, about the time of her 12th birthday on Jan. 29.

The mother and boyfriend had previous arrests for violent criminal behavior, while the girl's aunt had been arrested previously for causing risk to a minor.

