Viral video shows 'leftist' female suspect attacking conservative activist — she instantly regrets it

A conservative activist was physically confronted by a woman in Washington, D.C., a viral video appears to show. However, the incident had an unexpected twist for the suspect.

The video is said to show an ugly incident involving the physical attack on conservative activist Cam Higby on Wednesday night near Union Station in Washington, D.C.

'It took four federal police officers to hold her down, and finally they loaded her into the back of the police car.'

Higby — a conservative activist, political commentator, and journalist — was holding a public debate during a recent stop on his Fearless Tour, inspired by late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

WTTG-TV reported that officers with the U.S. Park Police responded to a "dispute" outside Union Station at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

"A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight," Higby wrote on the X social media platform.

Higby told Fox News of the female suspect, "At some point, she dropped to her knees, intentionally ... and she started yelling at us and started touching us. I told her to back up and stop touching me, and she lunged at me and attacked me."

Higby uploaded video on social media of the confrontation with the woman, who appears to try to steal his "Make America Great Again" hat off his head. While attempting to thwart the suspect from taking his MAGA hat, Higby is seen on video being allegedly pushed to the ground from his chair because of the altercation.

The video shows the woman appear to steal the MAGA hat and then hurl it at Higby.

The woman then falls into a bush while saying, "Dumb, stupid b***h."

Higby pepper-sprayed the suspect, which he stated was in self-defense. Video shows the suspect struggling to walk after being pepper-sprayed.

The U.S. Park Police reportedly arrived at the scene, and she allegedly attempted to resist arrest.

"At this point now, she's struggling with federal police, and then they tried to arrest her," Higby explained. "Her dad is yelling at us, 'Why did you spray my daughter?' as she's actively fighting with federal police. In my head, I'm thinking, 'This is why she got sprayed.'"

Higby stated, "It took four federal police officers to hold her down, and finally they loaded her into the back of the police car."

In another video, the woman is seen shouting at Higby, "You're evil and you're violent. You're not Christians."

As she is being handcuffed, the woman is heard screaming, "You will get what you f**king deserve! I mark it on my f**king grave!"

The U.S. Park Police told WTTG that the suspect had been "charged with multiple charges," but did not specify what the charges were. The U.S. Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News about the arrest, including the identity of the suspect and the charges.

Higby noted that he carries Mace spray with him "at all times."

"I think I show incredible restraint with the points at which I use my Mace, because I personally think after four verbal warnings not to touch me, it would have been perfectly valid to use it. … The roles are reversed, and I'm overly criticized because it's a woman, but I don't know what she has on her, and I'm not going to throw a punch at her. I think that using Mace is [a] way better [alternative]," Higby added.

Higby was recently targeted with political violence. As Blaze News previously reported, Higby was attacked by a left-wing activist in June at an anti-ICE protest in downtown Seattle, Washington.

Video allegedly shows three men attacking Higby, attempting to rip off his tactical gear, and punching him. Higby said he used pepper spray in self-defense.

Higby had to be transported to the emergency room for his injuries. Higby said he suffered a concussion and head trauma despite wearing tactical gear and a helmet.

Jeremy Lawson, 33, was arrested and charged with felony assault in the second degree.

